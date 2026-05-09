The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a two-day planned power outage to customers at Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa and others in Abuja.

The company announced it on its verified X handle on Friday.

According to the AEDC, the power outage is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, at the instance of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

It explained that the outage was to enable the relocation of the critical electricity infrastructure along the “33kv feeders H21, H23 and 11kv feeder H1A” in the Gaduwa district.

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It said it was also intended to facilitate road construction in the overriding public interest.

The company said that during the period, electricity supply to the affected areas would be temporarily disrupted.

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“Supply will be restored upon completion of the exercise.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” AEDC said.

(NAN)