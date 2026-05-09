Moses Aduku, head coach of Nigeria’s U20 women’s national team, says the Falconets are fully prepared for Saturday’s decisive second-leg clash against the Malawi Women’s National Under-20 Football Team as they push for qualification to the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria heads into the encounter with a comfortable 2-0 aggregate advantage, but Aduku has warned against complacency, especially with the match set to be played at the formidable Bingu National Stadium, a venue where Malawi’s U20 side remains unbeaten.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Aduku stressed that the Falconets arrived in Malawi focused solely on completing the job and sealing Nigeria’s place at the World Cup.

“Well, first and foremost, we thank God for journey mercy to Malawi. We are here for business and we are prepared,” Aduku said, while insisting that Malawi’s impressive home record can still be broken.

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“There is always a first time,” he added confidently.

Despite Nigeria’s advantage from the first leg, the Falconets coach acknowledged the quality and resilience of the Malawian side, insisting his team would approach the contest with maximum seriousness and tactical discipline.

“They are not a pushover. They are a good team, we respect them. But tomorrow we are here to play and to win. We’ve watched them, we’ve strategised, and we will execute tomorrow,” he stated.

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team has historically been one of Africa’s most dominant forces at the youth level. The Falconets are two-time FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup silver medallists and remain the most successful African side in the competition’s history, consistently producing players who later become stars for the Super Falcons.

With qualification now within touching distance, Aduku described the second leg as the defining final stretch of the campaign but declined to reveal tactical details ahead of kickoff.

“This is just the last 90 minutes to the World Cup. Strategically, you will know by tomorrow. I don’t need to reveal anything we’ve done,” he said.

The Falconets have also received an additional morale boost ahead of the encounter after the owner of Remo Stars pledged financial support to the squad. However, Aduku dismissed suggestions that the incentive could create added pressure on the players.

“No pressure at all. The girls are prepared and ready to go,” he said.

Team captain Joy Igbokwe echoed her coach’s confidence, describing the match as a massive opportunity for both the team and her leadership responsibilities.

“We are here for business and we will take tomorrow’s game with all seriousness,” Igbokwe said.

The midfielder added that motivation within the squad was already high even before the financial promise, stressing the importance of securing another World Cup ticket for Nigeria.

“We have a strong mentality to take all games seriously and win at all costs. The motivation is appreciated, but this ticket means a lot to us,” she added.

Aduku also praised the reception his team has received since arriving in Malawi, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship surrounding the fixture.

“Football is not war, it’s a game. After the match, we remain friends,” he said.

The decisive encounter on Saturday, 9 May will kick off at 2:00 p.m. Nigerian time at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The winner over two legs will secure one of Africa’s four qualification slots for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Poland from 5 to 27 September.

For the Falconets, qualification would not only extend Nigeria’s proud legacy in women’s youth football but also reaffirm the country’s standing as one of Africa’s leading producers of elite female football talent.