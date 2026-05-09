Singer Adekunle Gold has released the highly anticipated ‘Fuji Xtra’, a 20-track deluxe edition of his sixth studio album ‘Fuji’, including five new songs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Orente” crooner dropped the deluxe on Friday on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

The five new songs added to the original 15-track album include ‘Formation’ featuring Olamide, ‘Shake Shake’ with TML Vibez, ‘Blue Fire’ featuring Simi, and two solo records, ‘Life of the Faaji’ and ‘I Got Wiser On My Own.’

However, ‘Formation’ with Olamide makes the project historic, as it marks the first time both artists are collaborating for a song, in spite sharing a common trajectory in their careers.

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Gold was signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2015 after his debut single ‘Sade’, released in 2014, went viral.

Besides the deluxe release, the singer has announced a live orchestral experience built around the project’s sound, though details on dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

(NAN)