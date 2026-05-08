Unfortunately, Nigeria’s political climate increasingly rewards sensational accusations over factual accuracy. Once an individual is perceived as politically relevant or influential, unverified claims are recycled repeatedly to damage reputations ahead of electoral contests or appointments. Such tactics may generate headlines, but they weaken democratic culture and erode public trust in legitimate anti-corruption processes.

In recent weeks, fresh attempts have emerged to drag former Chief Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Dr Bala Wunti, into the sensationalised “₦210 trillion Senate probe” controversy. The narrative, aggressively circulated in some political and media circles, deserves careful scrutiny because it reflects a dangerous trend in Nigeria’s public discourse — the deliberate weaponisation of misinformation for political ends.

Let us be clear from the outset: there is no credible evidence showing that Bala Wunti was ever indicted, investigated, or formally linked to any alleged theft of ₦210 trillion. No Senate report has accused him of looting public funds. No anti-corruption agency has announced findings against him on such allegations. No court process or judicial determination has established any wrongdoing against him in relation to the claims being amplified online and in partisan conversations.

The problem with modern political propaganda is that repetition is often mistaken for truth. Once a sensational figure such as “₦210 trillion” enters public discussion, opportunists quickly attempt to attach names of prominent individuals to it, whether or not facts support the association. In Bala Wunti’s case, this appears to be exactly what is happening.

Even more troubling is that several fiscal experts and industry analysts have already questioned the widespread interpretation of the so-called ₦210 trillion figure. Much of the controversy reportedly revolves around complex accounting structures, joint venture liabilities, upstream financing obligations, and legacy petroleum-sector financial arrangements — not physical cash allegedly stolen by individuals. Yet, political propagandists continue to present the matter in simplistic and misleading terms designed to provoke outrage rather than understanding.

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This is unfair not only to Bala Wunti but also to the integrity of public accountability itself.

Those familiar with Wunti’s professional record within the Nigerian petroleum industry know that his career was defined by operational reforms, production optimisation, strategic asset management, and efforts aimed at improving investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream sector. Before retiring honourably in 2025 as NNPC’s Chief Group Corporate Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Officer, he had spent close to 35 years rendering meritorious service across the oil and gas industry value chain. Such a career trajectory hardly aligns with the reckless allegations now being pushed in politically charged narratives.

Like every public official, he is not above scrutiny, but scrutiny must be grounded in evidence, not manufactured scandal.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s political climate increasingly rewards sensational accusations over factual accuracy. Once an individual is perceived as politically relevant or influential, unverified claims are recycled repeatedly to damage reputations ahead of electoral contests or appointments. Such tactics may generate headlines, but they weaken democratic culture and erode public trust in legitimate anti-corruption processes.

The danger here extends beyond Bala Wunti as a person. If leaked conversations, social media speculation, and politically motivated narratives become substitutes for verified investigations and lawful findings, then no public figure will be safe from orchestrated character assassination. Democracy cannot thrive where rumor consistently outruns evidence.

Public accountability is essential in any democratic society, but accountability must follow due process. Nigerians deserve credible investigations, transparent reports, and verifiable facts — not politically engineered fiction dressed up as activism.

At a time when the country faces serious governance and economic challenges, public discourse should be driven by integrity, responsibility, and factual clarity. Falsehood should never replace truth simply because it serves a temporary political agenda.

The bottom line remains straightforward: Bala Wunti has not been indicted over any alleged ₦210 trillion scandal, has not been formally linked to missing funds, and should not be falsely inserted into controversies where no verified culpability exists.

Isah Abu is an Abuja-based public affairs commentator.