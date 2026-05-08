Respected brothers and sisters! What Prophet Ibrahim had shown is an unmatched example in the annals of religion, of one’s love for Allah superseding his love for anyone else, even his own progeny. The Qur’an recorded this extraordinary story of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice in the following surah al-Nahl, verse 120-122…

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise be to Allah, the Most High, the Most Great, the Exalted, the Supreme, for whom honour is a garment and majesty is a robe. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Allah, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and messenger. May Allah exalt and send peace to him, his family, and his companions abundantly. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! On 10 Dhul-Hijjah, according to the Islamic calendar, following the completion of the Hajj (Pilgrimage to Makkah as one of the five pillars of Islam), Muslim believers throughout the world celebrate Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

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Unlike Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated to signify the achievement of devout Muslim believers undergoing a complete one month self-purification through fasting, Eid al-Adha is observed in commemoration with the trial and test faced by Prophet Ibrahim whom Allah had commanded to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to Him. Being faithful and devoted to Allah Almighty, both father and son submitted to Allah’s Will unhesitantly. As he was ready to execute the assigned mission, Allah sent Angel Jibril to replace Ismail with a ram which Prophet Ibrahim ultimately sacrificed.

Respected brothers and sisters! What Prophet Ibrahim had shown is an unmatched example in the annals of religion, of one’s love for Allah superseding his love for anyone else, even his own progeny. The Qur’an recorded this extraordinary story of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice in the following surah al-Nahl, verse 120-122:

“Ibrahim was indeed a model, devoutly obedient to Allah, and true in Faith, and he was not of the polytheists. He showed his gratitude for the favours of Allah, who chose him, and guided him to a Straight Way. And We gave him Good in this world, and he will be, in the Hereafter, in the ranks of the Righteous.” [Qur’an, 16:120-122]

In remembrance of this great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, during the celebration of Eid al-Adha – which started on 10 Dhul-Hijjah and lasting for three days, Muslim believers slaughter livestock such as camel, cow, sheep and goat, all in the name of Allah Almighty. It is worth to note that they can give away all or at least two-thirds of the meat to others especially the poor while only one-third is kept for family consumption.

In Islam, behind any story mentioned in the Qur’an lies inherent wisdom for men of undertanding (Ulul al-Bab). Likewise, behind any divine command exists an objective(s) that Allah, the Lawgiver intends man to seek.

In the context of the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice and animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha; what matters is that the element of taqwa (piety or Allah’s consciousness). To this end, Allah clearly mentions in surah al-Hajj, verse 37:

“It is not their meat nor their blood, that reaches Allah, but it is your piety that reaches Him. He has thus made them subject to you, that you may glorify Allah for His Guidance to you and proclaim the good news to all who do right to others.” [Qur’an, 22:37]

The same wisdom is evinced in the Hajj. It is a worship of a lifetime which is not only time consuming but also demands financial, physical and mental capabilities. What is more challenging, the Hajj requires readiness of the pilgrim to leave behind his normal life and routine. This is also a form of sacrifice manifesting willingness of resolute Muslims to free themselves from the pleasures of everyday living in response to the call of Allah. Ultimately, the pilgrims elevate themselves to the realm of spirituality.

The matter discussed above reflects common underlying constructs namely compliance, obedience and submission to Allah’s Will. However, all these elements seem to be diminishing with the so-called “progress” of man in every area of life. This is evident with the proliferation of hedonism and individualism which eventually contribute to moral decadence, social disorder and corrupt practices among Muslim believers across geographical boundaries.

We must admit that our lives are full of tests, calamities, trials and tribulations. They could take in many forms. Besides pain and suffering, they could be in the form of strong affection for worldly pleasures and enjoyments. In surah Ali Imran, Allah Almighty says to the effect:

“Beautified for mankind is love of the joys (that come) from women and offspring; and stored-up heaps of gold and silver, and horses branded (with their mark), and cattle and land. That is comfort of the life of the world. Allah! With Him is a more excellent abode.” [Qur’an, 3:14]

For each and every test, the way we react and respond demontrate our measure of being self aware and conscious of Allah. If we comply and abide by the rules of behaviour prescribed by Him, then the test comes as occasions for self-development and strengthened awareness of the Creator.

It is perhaps a utopic dream to expect that we could totally emulate the exemplary qualities shown by Prophet Ibrahim. Nevertheless, it is, however inspirational and stands as a symbol of adherence and commitment of an individual to submit wholeheartedly to Allah’s Commands seeking His Pleasures.

Suffice to say that devotion to Allah and submitting to His Rules is the key to success in the pursuit of success and well-being in this life and the next. The challenge for Muslim believers at present is to find ways to internalise the philosophy behind Prophet Ibrahim’s story, the spirit of the Hajj and Eid al-Adha; and become Allah-conscious Muslims who abide by His Laws and adopt righteousness in every sphere of life.

Dear servants of Allah! No doubt, the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim is a cornerstone of Islamic faith, symbolising unconditional submission, faith, and obedience to Allah Almighty. It is not merely a ritual of slaughtering an animal, but a profound spiritual act designed to remind Muslim believers to prioritise Allah’s command over worldly desires.

As mentioned earlier, Prophet Ibrahim was tested with the ultimate sacrifice — his beloved son, Ismail. This was not merely to lose a son, but to test if anything in Prophet Ibrahim’s heart surpassed his love for Allah. When he brought the knife to his son’s neck, he proved that his heart was empty of all save Allah.

What are the “Ismails” in our lives? Is it our wealth, our status, our gadgets, or our comforts? True Iman (faith) means being ready to lay down our ego, arrogance, and desires for Allah’s sake.

The Qur’an clearly states:

“Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety from you.” [Qur’an, 22:37]

The Udhiyyah (Sacrifice or Layyah) is a symbolic act to slaughter our inner arrogance, selfishness, and miserliness.

We must move beyond just the meat distribution and focus on the sincerity of our intention. This, notes the Review of Religions, is the true essence of 21st-century sacrifice.

Prophet Ibrahim didn’t force his son; he consulted him. The son, Ismail, didn’t panic; he submitted and said:

“O my father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if Allah wills, of the steadfast.” [Qur’an, 37:102]

True, strong, and righteous families are built on a mutual commitment to obey Allah Almighty, regardless of how difficult the trial might be.

Prophet Ibrahim was one man against an entire nation of idolaters. When thrown into the fire, he did not call for help from angels; he trusted Allah, and Allah made the fire cool and safe. Therefore, do not fear standing alone for the truth in your school, workplace, or community.

As Prophet Ibrahim proceeded to Mina, Shaitan tried to stop him three times. Ibrahim pelted him with stones. This means, every time you feel hesitant to give charity, or feel tempted to do wrong, “pelt” that thought with Zikr, remembrance of Allah and steadfastness.

My beloved people! If you have the means, perform the Ibadah of Udhiyyah (Sacrifice or Layyah). It is a highly stressed Sunnah. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) used to sacrifice an extra animal on behalf of his Ummah — those who couldn’t afford to. Reviving this forgotten Sunnah brings mercy and unity to the Ummah.

During the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, if you are planning to offer a sacrifice, it is recommended to not cut your hair or nails until the sacrifice is made, to share in the spirit of Hajj.

Dear brothers and sisters! Years after leaving his wife Hajar and baby Ismail in a barren valley, Prophet Ibrahim returned to find them thriving because of the ZamZam water. Then, he was told to sacrifice that very son. When Prophet Ibrahim showed complete readiness to obey, Allah saved his son. When you give up something for Allah, He returns it to you in a better way, a more blessed way, and a more sustainable way. Trust in His plan, you will see the wonders!

The story of Prophet Ibrahim is not merely a historical event, but a timeless, powerful lesson in absolute surrender to Allah Almighty. Reviving the Sunnah of his sacrifice means, first and foremost, aligning our hearts with the will of Allah over our personal desires.

Allahu Akbar! After years of longing, Prophet Ibrahim was blessed with a son, Ismail, in his old age. When the boy reached an age where he could work alongside his father, Prophet Ibrahim saw in a dream that he was sacrificing his beloved son. Knowing that the dreams of Prophets are true revelations, Prophet Ibrahim did not hesitate. He consulted his son, showing the maturity of their bond. As Prophet Ibrahim laid his son down and placed the sharp knife to his neck, his love for Allah overcame his love for his own child. In that moment of absolute submission, Allah called out that he had fulfilled the vision and replaced Ismail with a big ram.

The sacrifice was never meant to be a loss of life, but a test of heart—an empty heart of attachments and filling it with Allah’s love.

Dear servants of Allah! What are you Sacrificing? The Udhiyyah (Layyah or Sacrifice) we perform on Eid al-Adha is symbolic. It is meant to remind us to slaughter our ego, our greed, and our disobedience. Reviving the Sunnah means giving up something we love dearly for the sake of Allah (time, money, bad habits etc). It is a reminder that our worldly possessions—our families, careers, and comforts—are temporary, but our obedience to Allah is eternal.

When Prophet Ibrahim went to sacrifice his son, Shaitan (Satan) tried to tempt him three times to stop him. Prophet Ibrahim did not listen; he stoned Shaitan, a ritual we reenact at Hajj (Jamarat). When you decide to follow the right path, temptation will come. Reject Shaitan’s whispers to disobey Allah in your daily life. The “stones” we throw are our refusal to engage in sin, laziness, or arrogance.

Prophet Ibrahim had to leave his wife Hajar and infant son Isma’il in a desolate valley, with no water or people. When Hajar asked if Allah commanded him to do this, he said “Yes.” She replied, “Then He will not abandon us.” True Tawakkul (trust in Allah) is performing your duty and leaving the outcome to Allah, even when the path seems bleak or lonely.

May Allah allow us to embody the spirit of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice in our daily lives, ameen.

Respected brothers and sisters! Indeed, placing the love of Allah above the love of oneself, wealth, and family is the essence of jihad, which Allah has chosen for His faithful servants and made them His true allies. It is the essence of the sacrifice (Udhiyyah) that Allah has prescribed for His servants, so they may sacrifice these animals as a means of drawing closer to Allah. They understand that every beloved thing sacrificed at the threshold of servitude is a means of getting closer to Allah, the source of all good, to whom all things return. He is the Great, who is greater than everything, and to Him belongs all praise. There is no god but He.

Our Lord, accept from us, indeed You are the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing. Turn to us in mercy, indeed You are the Accepting of repentance, the Merciful.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Your oppressed servants and destroy the criminals in our midst.

Ya Allah, grant us safety in our homelands, and rectify our leaders and those in charge of our affairs. Make our authority in those who fear You, follow Your commands, and seek Your pleasure.

Dear servants of Allah! Remember Allah much, and glorify Him morning and evening. The last of our supplication is that all praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Qa’adah 20, 1447 AH (May 08, 2026).