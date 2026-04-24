The Nigeria Police Force said it has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against violent crime, arresting two notorious suspects linked to a “one chance” armed robbery syndicate operating in the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding areas.

The suspects, identified as David Francis (22) and Emmanuel Ibenni, also known as “Markfish” (36), were apprehended on 8 March at Sambec Hotel in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, following actionable intelligence by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Anthony Placid, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a criminal syndicate that disguises itself as commercial transport operators to lure unsuspecting passengers. Victims are subsequently robbed, assaulted, and in some cases abducted or killed.

The syndicate has been linked to multiple incidents involving the theft of large sums of money, mobile devices, and other valuables, said Mr Placid, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

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The police spokesperson said several victims have identified the suspects, providing critical information to support ongoing investigations.

He said efforts are underway to track down other members of the gang and ensure they are brought to justice.

One-chance robbery is a recurring criminal pattern in Abuja, as official police data underscores. The police recorded 263 cases of one-chance robbery in the FCT in 2024 alone, leading to over 70 arrests.