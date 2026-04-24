The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed a supermarket in the Guzape area of Abuja following consumer complaints over pricing irregularities and product safety concerns.

The commission disclosed this on Friday, after conducting an enforcement operation at the store, during which it said several potential violations of consumer protection regulations were identified.

According to the FCCPC, inspectors found discrepancies between shelf prices and checkout prices, as well as products displayed without price tags, raising concerns about transparency in pricing.

The agency also reported the presence of expired goods offered for sale and improper storage of perishable items.

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In addition, officials said suspected counterfeit products, including rice, were discovered during the inspection and subsequently confiscated.

Following the findings, the supermarket was sealed pending further regulatory action.

The FCCPC said the move is part of its mandate to protect consumers and ensure fair market practices, stressing that businesses must uphold standards on pricing, product safety and transparency.

It added that a full review of the case is ongoing and appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

The commission also urged members of the public to report suspicious or deceptive practices, noting that consumer complaints play a key role in its enforcement activities.