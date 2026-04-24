Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has called on Chinese investors to take advantage of the vast opportunities in the state’s New Enugu City project to establish their companies’ headquarters.

Mr Mbah made the call on Friday at the Government House, Enugu, when Yan Yuqing, the consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, led a delegation of Chinese company officials on a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the New Enugu City project is a flagship initiative of the Mbah administration, designed to transform the state into a modern, smart, and sustainable investment and residential hub.

The governor highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity, including plans to extend the Eastern railway corridor to Enugu.

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He proposed establishing a Chinatown district in Enugu, assuring investors of land availability and government support to facilitate business operations.

“We are open to partnerships with Chinese airlines and investors. Enugu is safe, clean, and business-friendly, and the New Enugu City will meet global standards comparable to cities like Dubai and London.

“We’re going to have a gas pipe, so it’s the same standard you would find in any modern city.

“We expect that this city would attract major Chinese companies to site their headquarters here and to operate from here,” Mr Mbah said.

According to him, the state is committed to working closely with investors to de-risk investments and ensure mutual benefits.

The governor also emphasised the state’s commitment to building strong partnerships with Chinese firms, including collaboration in infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology, to drive economic growth and job creation.

He noted that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was already collaborating with the federal government on rail rehabilitation, with discussions underway to extend the line beyond Aba to Enugu to enhance economic viability.

The governor also pointed to the state’s rich mineral resources and the strategic importance of linking Enugu to export routes through the port in Onne, Rivers State.

He added that the recent concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, would boost international connectivity, with plans for a cargo terminal and direct flights to Chinese cities such as Guangzhou.

Mr Mbah cited existing partnerships, including collaboration with Haier Group, which set up manufacturing facilities in the state producing digital devices, solar equipment, and household appliances.

He said the partnership also included technology transfer and capacity building for local workers.

The governor reiterated his administration’s target of building a $30 billion economy by 2031, driven largely by private sector investment.

What the Chinese envoy said about Enugu

Earlier, Ms Yuqing described Enugu as a city of “vitality, livability, and opportunity,” expressing optimism about deepening China-Nigeria relations, especially in infrastructure, the digital economy, education, and cultural exchange.

She noted that bilateral relations between China and Nigeria had continued to grow, particularly after the 2024 upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership, adding that Enugu stands to benefit significantly from the increased cooperation.

Ms Yuqing also highlighted the presence of major Chinese firms such as China Communications Construction Company in Nigeria and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in rail development, vocational education, and technology.

She commended the state government’s development plans and pledged support in facilitating partnerships, including possible sister-city arrangements between Enugu and cities in China.