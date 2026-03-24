Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has welcomed the Bauchi State Police Command’s decision to investigate the assault on Albarka Radio journalist, Mohammed Adamu, but insists that the process must be transparent and lead to concrete sanctions against those responsible.

The organisation, in a statement issued Tuesday by its Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, said it views the police commissioner’s response as a “positive step toward accountability,” while urging authorities to go beyond verbal assurances.

The statement followed comments by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, who had condemned the incident and pledged an investigation after meeting with journalists and the victim’s representatives.

“We consider the Commissioner’s swift reaction and his decision to constitute an investigative and disciplinary team as a positive step toward accountability,” Mr Adewale said. “We are particularly encouraged by the Commissioner’s acknowledgement that police personnel are deployed to protect citizens and not to engage in attacks on civilians.”

He, however, warned that similar assurances in the past did not translate into accountability, noting that attacks on journalists by security agents remain frequent across Nigeria.

“For this reason, it is essential that the Bauchi State Police Command goes beyond statements of condemnation and ensures that this case results in a transparent investigation, the identification of all the police officers involved, and the imposition of appropriate sanctions,” he added.

MRA also called for the suspension of the divisional police officer (DPO), Jamilu Kabir, who allegedly led the assault, arguing that allowing him to remain in office could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

“The continued stay of Police Superintendent Jamilu in office gives the unfortunate impression that whatever investigation may be going on is not a serious one and that he is being protected by the institution,” Mr Adewale said. “This situation is capable of undermining the integrity of the investigation and public confidence in it.”

The group further urged the Nigeria Police Force to adopt broader reforms, including training officers on journalists’ rights, issuing clear operational guidelines on media engagement, and enforcing disciplinary measures for violations.

According to Mr Adewale, “Ensuring accountability in this case will send a strong signal that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated and will help rebuild public confidence in the commitment of the Police to uphold the rule of law.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Adamu was assaulted by police officers while covering an Eid Durbar event in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The journalist said he was beaten after identifying himself at the venue, with multiple officers allegedly joining in the attack.

The incident has drawn condemnation from media organisations and rights groups, including the WikkiTimes Media Foundation, which announced plans to initiate legal action against the police and the officers involved.

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In its latest statement, MRA said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and expects the outcome of the investigation to be made public within a reasonable timeframe, stressing that accountability in the case is critical to protecting press freedom and democratic governance in Nigeria.

A 2025 report by Media Rights Agenda (MRA) underscores the broader context of such incidents, documenting 86 attacks on journalists, media organisations and citizens across Nigeria within the year. The report describes a worsening climate for press freedom, attributing the trend to what it calls a “reign of impunity,” with no recorded case leading to investigation or prosecution.

According to MRA, arrests and detentions accounted for the largest share of violations, representing over 44 per cent of cases, while physical assaults made up more than 24 per cent. The organisation identified the Nigerian Police Force as the leading perpetrator, responsible for nearly half of all documented incidents, raising persistent concerns about accountability within law enforcement agencies.