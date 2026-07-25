Chinagorom Ugwu, an investigative journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, has won the 2026 Solution Journalism Award at the Active Citizens Awards organised by BudgIT and CivicHive.

Mr Ugwu was announced as the winner at the award ceremony held on Friday night at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He was among four finalists shortlisted for the award after a public nomination process and what the organisers described as a “rigorous review process.”

Mr Ugwu was nominated for his investigative story, which exposed the certificate forgery scandal of the then Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

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The investigation, published in October last year, showed that Mr Nnaji forged a degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, which he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial screening process in 2023.

Both UNN and NYSC authorities, in response to Freedom of Information letters from PREMIUM TIMES, separately confirmed the newspaper’s findings that the certificates in possession of the then-minister did not emanate from them.

PREMIUM TIMES subsequently published follow-up reports, including Mr Nnaji’s confession that UNN did not issue him the degree certificate he presented, as well as additional documentary evidence contradicting claims that he graduated from the institution.

Mr Nnaji resigned from his position as minister three days after the investigation was published.

The then-minister was subsequently arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after ignoring several invitations extended to him by the ICPC for questioning concerning his certificate forgery scandal.

The ICPC has since filed six-count charges against Mr Nnaji, which border on the certificate forgery scandal.

The former minister was arraigned before Justice Abdulmalik Joyce of the Federal High Court in Abuja on 13 July.

Nomination and award

Mr Ugwu was first shortlisted for the award in July after one of his colleagues nominated him.

The journalist stated that he did not apply for the award, adding that the organisers relied on public nominations to identify individuals whose work contributed to strengthening communities, advancing civic participation and driving positive change.

Mr Ugwu was represented at the event by his colleague, Emmanuel Agbo, who received the award on his behalf.

“Yesterday, I emerged as the winner of the 2026 Solution Journalism Award at the Active Citizens Awards Ceremony at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State,” Mr Ugwu wrote

Mr Ugwu noted that the award was his second recognition in 2026, following an earlier award from PREMIUM TIMES management in May this year.

“While I value this award because it is a testament to my great journalistic work, I feel even more excited about the impact that came with the investigation,” he said of the Solution Journalism Award.

He thanked BudgIT for the recognition.

Other award winners

Under the Solution Journalism Award Category, Sodeeq Atanda, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), came second.

Two freelance journalists – Omolola Afolabi and Abiodun Jamiu- picked third place and runners-up prizes, respectively.

Apart from the Solution Journalism Category, other individuals and organisations were awarded for their contributions to civic activism, governance and social development.

Keturah Sahmmah received the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women’s Advocacy, while Oluyemi Orija won the Community Service Award.

Jake Epelle received the Disability Rights/Empowerment Award, while Olusegun Elemo won the Award for Civic Activism (Policy Reform and Governance).

Anthony Adejuwon won the Award for Climate Change Activism, while Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, received the Award for Health Activism.

Other winners included Omoregie Osakpolor for Art for Activism; Yinka Olaito for Inclusion and Diversity; Sterling Bank for Corporate Award for Civic Investments; and Dipo Fasina, who received the Hall of Fame Award for Civic Activism.

Investigative Journalist and founder of the FIJ, Fisayo Soyombo, was named Active Citizen of the Year.

The Active Citizens Awards are organised annually by BudgIT and CivicHive to recognise individuals and organisations whose work promotes accountability, civic participation and democratic governance in Nigeria.

About Mr Ugwu

Mr Ugwu is an award-winning investigative journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, the country’s leading online newspaper dedicated to investigative journalism.

He has extensively investigated deadly violence, particularly in the Southeast, documenting its negative impacts on businesses, healthcare services, and agriculture, among others.

Mr Ugwu has an interest in telling stories focused on corruption, health, climate change, environment and law/human rights. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from UNN in Enugu State.

He has authored several consequential investigative stories in Nigeria, particularly those exposing corruption and human rights abuses.

When Mr Ugwu is not working, he likes surfing social media and watching live football matches.