A journalist with Albarka Radio, Mohammed Adamu, was allegedly assaulted by police officers while covering the Eid Durbar celebration in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

WikkiTimes reported that the incident occurred on Saturday when Mr Adamu, alongside other journalists and an information officer, arrived at the venue to cover the event but was stopped by a police officer while heading to the designated media area.

Mr Adamu alleged that the situation escalated after he identified himself as a reporter.

“I tried to identify myself as a journalist, but he started hurling insults at me. Even as I told him I am a reporter, he began beating me. Other officers whom I knew joined in assaulting me,” he said, adding that he later received treatment at a hospital.

He identified the divisional police officer in the area, Jamilu Kabir, as leading the assault and preventing him from carrying out his duties.

According to Mr Adamu, officers used sticks during the attack.

The spokesperson of the police command in Bauchi State, Nafi’u Habib, confirmed that the command was aware of the incident and said it would be investigated, assuring that appropriate action would be taken.

The development comes amid growing concern over attacks on journalists across the country.

JODER recently condemned the assault on an MITV reporter, Habeeb Adejobi, who was attacked while covering an official event at a local government secretariat in Lagos.

The group described such incidents as a violation of press freedom and warned of their implications for democratic governance.

Data from media rights organisations indicate that such abuses are widespread.

A 2025 report by Media Rights Agenda (MRA) documented 86 attacks on press freedom, with none prosecuted.

Arrests and detention accounted for about 44 per cent of cases, while physical assaults ranked among the most common violations.

Further findings by PREMIUM TIMES show that security agencies, particularly the police, remain the leading perpetrators.

The MRA report attributes nearly 48 per cent of attacks to law enforcement, reinforcing concerns about systemic impunity.

Mr Adamu said the incident reflects a broader pattern in Bauchi State, citing previous cases involving journalists who were harassed or assaulted while on duty.

“This is not the first time police in Bauchi are molesting journalists. This is unacceptable. The police are supposed to protect us, not to brutalise us,” he said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State chapter, Umar Sa’id, said the union was investigating the incident to establish the facts and determine whether the victim is a registered member.

Observers note that repeated attacks on journalists, especially during public events, risk undermining accountability and public trust, particularly as Nigeria continues to face scrutiny over its declining press freedom record.