Former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and ensure justice for all political parties, regardless of political pressure.

The retired general gave the charge on Friday when the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, alongside his national commissioners, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

During the visit, which also included a stop at the residence of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami underscored the critical nature of the electoral body’s responsibilities, particularly ahead of the upcoming Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

“Your appointment is very critical to our democratic setting,” Abdulsalami told the delegation. “With the politicians, you need to do a lot to gain their confidence because whatever you and your commissioners do, you will stand accused of bias one way or another. If anybody in the political system loses an election, you become the whipping child. They will find excuses to claim that INEC has done something wrong.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The former Head of State urged the commission to remain steadfast, ignore unwarranted distractions, and strictly adhere to their oath of office. He emphasised that the INEC chairman must act as an independent arbiter, serving all political parties equally.

“The INEC Chairman cannot do this job alone, but the buck stops with you. I am sure that you will abide by the oath you took. You must do justice to all and sundry. All political parties are yours; you do not have any political party to call your own,” he added.

Abdulsalami, whose administration conducted the 1999 general elections, expressed confidence in the current leadership of the commission. He announced that the National Peace Committee will hold a strategic meeting in Abuja on 29 July, ahead of the official signing of the Peace Accord on 30 July for the Osun governorship election.

INEC’s commitment to credible elections

In his remarks, Mr Amupitan, a professor, reassured Nigerians that their votes would count in both the Osun election and the 2027 general polls. He noted that the visit was intended to honour the elder politicians for their contributions to national stability and to seek their continued support.

Mr Amupitan lauded the National Peace Committee’s role in fostering political harmony, noting that the Peace Accord initiative has provided a vital platform for political actors to commit to non-violence.

“Your initiative and intervention, especially the Peace Accord, have not only provided political actors with a platform to commit to non-violence but have also strengthened the sovereignty of the will of the Nigerian people,” Mr Amupitan said.

The INEC chairman confirmed that the Osun governorship election is scheduled for 15 August, with the Peace Accord signing set for 30 July in Osogbo. He also reaffirmed the 2027 electoral calendar, with Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 16 January 2027, followed by the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on 6 February 2027.

Operational Challenges and Voter Engagement

Despite reaffirming the commission’s commitment to delivering inclusive elections, Mr Amupitan highlighted significant operational hurdles, including the financial and logistical burden of frequent pre-election litigation.

“Just yesterday, my Legal Director informed me of a court order directing us to add another political party after we had already printed ballot papers for Osun,” he disclosed. “All those ballot papers will likely have to be cancelled and reprinted. These are some of the hurdles we face.”

The chairman urged eligible voters to participate actively in the democratic process, reminding citizens that the third phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise closes on Sunday, 26 July.