The management of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in Kogi State, has expelled two students for alleged involvement in gay practice.

In a statement issued on Friday, the university’s Information and Public Relations Unit confirmed that expulsion letters had been sent to the affected students. The letters were signed by the Deputy Registrar (Academics), Eli Gbadafu.

According to the statement, the disciplinary actions were taken in accordance with the provisions of the Students’ Handbook, Second Edition (as amended in 2025).

The affected students were identified as Onumoko Hamza (Biology Education) and Abdulazeez Eneji (Mining Engineering).

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“The disciplinary measures were approved at the 31st Regular Meeting of the University Senate, held at the Faculty of Law Lecture Theatre, following consideration of recommendations from the Students’ Disciplinary Committee,” the management stated.

The university did not disclose the time or location of the alleged offences.

Suspension for fighting

The management also approved the rustication of four other students for engaging in a fight.

Favour Akowe (Microbiology) and Simbiat Babamuharuna (Biology) were suspended for one academic session. Zainab Omayoza and Sukura Bukola (both Biochemistry) were also suspended for one academic session.

The university reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline and order.

“Management warned that it would not hesitate to take decisive disciplinary action against any student found guilty of violating university rules and regulations.

“Students are advised to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Students’ Handbook and conduct themselves accordingly,” the statement read.

Context: Legal Framework in Nigeria

Homosexual relationships are illegal in Nigeria. The country’s anti-gay law, enacted in January 2014 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone convicted of same-sex sexual acts.

The federal government tested the law in December 2019 when 47 men—arrested by police in a Lagos hotel the previous year—were arraigned in court on charges of publicly displaying same-sex affection.

All 47 defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. A federal judge later struck out the charges due to a “lack of diligent prosecution” by the police.—–Note: No monetary figures were present in the source text, so the Naira symbol (₦) could not be applied.