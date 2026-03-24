The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has condemned the assault on Albarka Radio journalist, Mohammed Adamu, by police officers in Bauchi State, calling for the immediate suspension of the divisional police officer (DPO) and other officers allegedly involved in the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, CJID’s Deputy Director, Journalism Programme, Busola Ajibola, described the attack as a “targeted brutalisation” and urged authorities to ensure accountability. “This rather disheartening development represents a barbaric reminder of an era of impunity that has no place in a democratic society,” she said.

Ms Ajibola noted that the journalist was attacked while covering a Salah Durbar event in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area despite identifying himself and presenting his official credentials.

According to her, the situation escalated when the DPO, Jamilu Kabir, allegedly ordered officers to assault the journalist. “A situation where a DPO leads a mob of officers to beat a properly identified journalist is not only a professional misconduct of disappointing magnitude, it is also a well-coordinated criminal act,” she said.

CJID further noted that about 10 officers participated in the assault, leaving the journalist with a serious head injury. It also criticised what it described as the abandonment of the victim at a hospital after he was taken there by the police.

“The journalist was then forced to personally settle his medical bills while the accompanying officer refused to answer further calls,” Ms Ajibola added.

The organisation expressed concern over the handling of the case, noting that the victim had yet to be formally invited to give a statement, while the officers accused of involvement remain in their positions.

While acknowledging the Bauchi State Police Command’s claim that an investigation has commenced, CJID said the process lacks transparency and may undermine public confidence.

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It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to suspend the DPO and other officers involved immediately, warning that their continued presence in office could interfere with the investigation.

CJID also demanded a “prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation” that includes the victim’s testimony and leads to appropriate sanctions for those found culpable.

The group further urged the police to take responsibility for the journalist’s medical expenses and issue a public apology over the incident.

“When security agents, who swore to uphold the law and are paid to ensure the safety of life and property of the people become the primary violators of the law itself, the safety of every citizen becomes a matter of deep concern,” Ms Ajibola said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Adamu was assaulted by police officers while covering an Eid Durbar event in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from media organisations and rights groups, including Media Rights Agenda, which also called for a credible and transparent investigation.

Efforts to get a response from the Bauchi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.