Anthony Joshua produced a breathtaking comeback to stop Kristian Prenga by knockout in the second round on Saturday night, overcoming an early scare to move within touching distance of a long-awaited heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion endured a nightmare start as the aggressive Albanian challenger stormed out of the blocks, rocking Joshua with a series of heavy punches in the opening round.

Prenga’s explosive start stunned the crowd as he floored Joshua twice, threatening one of the biggest upsets of the year and leaving the British-Nigerian star facing serious adversity.

But champions are often defined by their response under pressure.

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Joshua quickly regained his composure, drawing on his vast experience to wrestle back control of the contest. He began pressing forward with greater urgency, forcing Prenga onto the back foot with a barrage of powerful combinations and calculated aggression.

The momentum completely shifted by the second round.

Joshua uncorked a devastating right hand that sent Prenga crashing to the canvas, prompting the referee to wave off the contest and hand the 36-year-old a dramatic knockout victory.

Joshua dedicates victory to late friends

The triumph carried far greater significance than simply another win inside the ring.

It was Joshua’s first fight since the tragic car accident in Nigeria in December that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and trusted members of his team, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Overcome with emotion after the fight, Joshua dedicated the victory to the two men whose loss continues to weigh heavily on him.

“It’s more than punch power. That was spirit, that was Latz, that was Sina, that was the family. It hurts to even talk about it. It has been tough,” Joshua said.

The former heavyweight champion then struggled to contain his emotions, stepping away from the microphone before returning briefly.

“It’s my brother. I don’t want to talk about it.”

His heartfelt tribute brought a poignant end to an unforgettable evening, highlighting the emotional journey behind his return to the ring.

Tyson Fury showdown edges closer

Much of the build-up centred on the prospect of Tyson Fury making a surprise appearance after defeating Mariusz Wach in Thailand barely 24 hours earlier.

Despite widespread speculation, the self-styled “Gypsy King” stayed true to his earlier promise and did not attend the fight in Jeddah.

Joshua, however, made it clear that his focus is now firmly fixed on a long-awaited clash with his British rival.

“I respect everything he has done and everything that he has achieved, but as a fighting person, we’re here now. I hope the fans will be in for a lovely treat,” Joshua said.

The blockbuster heavyweight showdown appears closer than ever.

Although contracts have already been signed, the venue and official date for a fight that boxing fans have anticipated for well over a decade are yet to be confirmed.

Victory forged through adversity

For Joshua, this was about far more than extending his professional record.

After suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in his previous outing and enduring unimaginable personal tragedy away from the sport, Saturday night’s performance represented resilience, character and redemption.

He survived the biggest scare of the contest, battled back from two knockdowns, and finished the fight in emphatic fashion.

Now, with Fury having already taken care of business against Mariusz Wach, the stage is finally set for one of the biggest all-British heavyweight clashes in boxing history.

On a night when everything seemed to be slipping away, Anthony Joshua reminded the world why champions are never judged by how they fall, but by how they rise.