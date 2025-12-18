In the usual tradition of style and finesse, the Super Eagles have touched down in Morocco as Nigeria’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title gathers momentum.

The three-time champions arrived in the North African kingdom on Thursday, completing their journey from Cairo to Fès aboard a chartered flight, and officially opening the final phase of preparations for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s delegation, comprising players, coaches and officials, flew out of Egypt after concluding a short but intense pre-tournament camp and a friendly match against hosts Egypt in Cairo.

The arrival in Morocco signals a shift in focus from build-up to business, with competitive action now just days away.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his backroom staff led the team as they settled into their base in Fès, where all of Nigeria’s Group C matches will be played.

The city, steeped in history and culture, will serve as the Super Eagles’ home throughout the group phase of the tournament.

Nigeria’s build-up has been deliberately measured. After opening camp in Cairo, the Super Eagles used the period to fine-tune tactics, assess new faces and restore match rhythm, with the friendly against Egypt providing a valuable test against continental opposition.

Despite the result, the technical crew viewed the exercise as an important step in sharpening the team ahead of the tournament proper.

The Super Eagles were initially scheduled to hold their first training session on Moroccan soil on Thursday evening, but that has been pushed forward until Friday.

The training sessions are expected to intensify as the countdown to their opening match continues.

Team officials say the focus is on fitness, tactical cohesion and mental readiness, as expectations rise back home.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, a group that promises no easy fixtures.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, followed by a match against Tunisia on 27 December and concluding the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.

For Nigeria, the tournament represents a fresh opportunity to end a long wait for continental glory. The Super Eagles last lifted the AFCON trophy in 2013, adding to earlier triumphs on home soil in 1980 and in Tunisia in 1994.

Since then, near misses and painful exits have defined recent campaigns, including a runner-up finish at the last edition.

As the team settles into Morocco, the mood within the camp is said to be calm but determined.

The Super Eagles have arrived with confidence, purpose and a clear target — to go one step further and bring the AFCON trophy back to Nigeria.

More photos