Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Friday suspended a N1.3 billion hospital renovation project after publicly querying the quality of work.

He cited the use of low-quality materials and non-compliance with project specifications.

The project is for the renovation and remodelling of the Gumel General Hospital.

​Governor Namadi had conducted an unscheduled night inspection of the facility in Gumel Local Government Area.

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​The contract was awarded to Yasmeen Automobile Nigeria Limited last December, with an eight-month completion timeline.

“The work is very poor; that is the truth. What we asked to be done in Gumel is the total renovation of this hospital, which includes remodelling where necessary,” the governor stated.

​Expressing dissatisfaction with the contractor’s work, he added that: “What I have seen is not what I asked them to do, so I directed that this work be suspended completely.”

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​The governor warned that substandard work would not be tolerated, adding, “We are going to sit with the contractor. The contractor is not doing what we asked him to do, and we are not ready to take it. Finish!”

The governor’s visit to Gumel General Hospital sparked widespread social media reactions, with commentators calling for similar oversight visits to other ongoing hospital renovation projects across the state.

Specifically, one commentator urged the governor to inspect the Gwaram Cottage Hospital—which is also undergoing upgrades—alleging that the current renovation work is substandard.

Governor Namadi had in March 2025 ordered the rework of a N10.8 billion Gully Erosion Control Project of the state government over the use of low-quality materials and raised concerns about the likely durability of a project designed to last 100 years.