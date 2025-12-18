The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Thursday declared that the ruling party is witnessing a surge in national acceptance, citing recent high-profile defections, the rollout of an electronic membership registration system, and plans to build a new national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Yilwatda spoke at the 14th APC National Caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, his first appearance before the party’s top strategic organ since emerging as national chairman in July.

The caucus meeting drew unusual attention due to the presence of six governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had recently defected to the APC. They are Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah (Enugu), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Addressing party leaders, Mr Yilwatda said the APC leadership was consolidating structures across the country through an ongoing membership drive, while also crediting President Bola Tinubu’s leadership with strengthening party cohesion and boosting public confidence.

According to him, the party’s growing appeal, particularly the wave of defections from opposition parties, underscored the APC’s expanding reach.

“Recent political developments have underscored the APC’s pan-Nigerian character, including significant defections that have further expanded our influence, particularly several high-profile individuals and groups who have defected to our party, especially from the opposition parties,” he said.

He listed among the recent entrants into the party the Governors of Bayelsa, Enugu, Taraba and Rivers States, describing their presence at the caucus meeting as symbolic of the APC’s widening national footprint.

Mr Yilwatda further said that the party now enjoys what he described as an “overwhelming majority” in the National Assembly.

“We now have an overwhelming majority in the two Houses, both in the Senate and also in the House of Representatives,” he told caucus members.

Beyond defections, the APC chairman announced the activation of an electronic membership registration system, which he described as a major internal organisational milestone aimed at improving transparency, data integrity and internal democracy within the party.

He said training had already been conducted at state and zonal levels, as well as in local government areas in most states, urging party leaders to support a nationwide rollout and encourage both existing and new members to register.

According to him, the registration exercise will run through January, with 30 January set as the deadline for members to be fully registered and ready for the party’s forthcoming congresses.

The APC chairman also highlighted the party’s recent electoral performance, stating that it recorded strong results in the by-elections and primaries held in August, during which the party won 14 out of 17 contested constituencies.

He described the outcome as an over 80 per cent success rate and “a good outing for the party.”

Mr Yilwatda briefed caucus members on ongoing efforts to amend the party’s constitution, noting that a committee chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, was currently receiving memoranda from members.

He said public hearings had already been conducted in four of the six geopolitical zones, with the North-east and South-west yet to hold theirs.

He urged governors from the two remaining zones to quickly identify host states, stressing the need to conclude the amendment process ahead of the upcoming national convention, scheduled for March, subject to NEC approval.

Attention was also drawn to preparations for the forthcoming local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory. Mr Yilwatda said the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed 21 February for the polls and that the APC was positioning itself for victory across the six area councils.

He said party structures in the FCT had been activated and called on leaders to close ranks, mobilise supporters and work collectively to secure a decisive outcome.

The APC National Caucus is a high-level strategic meeting of the party’s top leadership. It typically brings together the President, Vice President, national chairman, members of the National Working Committee, APC governors and other key stakeholders to align on political and organisational issues ahead of broader deliberations at the NEC.