Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have stopped an ambush by terrorists and rescued a kidnap victim during an operation around Oshokoshoko and Obajana in Lokoja Local Government Area.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Hassan Abdullahi, said the operation was launched in the early hours of Monday after security personnel received credible reports on the movement of bandits along the corridor.

He said, in his words, that the troops “made contact with the criminals and overpowered them with superior firepower.”

According to him, the joint team from the Kabba Patrol Base and other hybrid forces had set up a special ambush to intercept the group. One bandit was killed in the firefight, while others escaped with injuries.

Security personnel recovered an AK-47 rifle at the scene. The rescued victim, who was found in a weak state, was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Mr Abdullahi said further pursuit operations were underway to track those who fled. He added that the Army would continue its operations to keep communities in Kogi safe and urged residents to support security agencies with timely information.

The incident comes amid a wider wave of insecurity across Kogi State and the neighbouring Niger State, where banditry and kidnapping have surged in recent months.

Authorities say coordinated raids have led to arrests, but communities continue to live under threat as criminals exploit poor infrastructure and forested terrain to carry out attacks.