The Nigerian government has condemned Sunday’s failed coup in Benin, describing it as a “direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people.”

In a statement, Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry said, “Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the coup, announced by a group of soldiers on national television, who said they had removed President Patrice Talon and dissolved government institutions.

However, the Benin presidency later released a statement, saying the coup had failed, President Talon was safe and that the army had successfully foiled the coup.

Read the statement by the Nigerian government below.

The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has received with grave concern and unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted forcible seizure of power in our friendly neighbour and brotherly nation, the Republic of Benin in the early hours of Sunday 7th December, 2025.

This act of destabilisation represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions. Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President. Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled.

Nigeria reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability. Unconstitutional changes of government are an unacceptable and retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.

As a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union’s Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

The Federal Government of Nigeria reassures the Government of the Republic of Benin of its full support and continued cooperation as we work together, as brothers and partners, to deepen democracy and ensure lasting peace and prosperity for our peoples and the entire West African region.

Signed:

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa,

Spokesperson,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Sunday, 7th December, 2025