The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of placing its 2027 political ambitions above the welfare and security of Nigerians.

The lawmakers described the development as insensitive, unconscionable, and a troubling reflection of the quality of leadership offered by both the party and the presidency.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday and signed by its Leader, Afam Ogene, the caucus maintained that while President Bola Tinubu is entitled to seek re-election, his foremost obligation should be tackling the deepening economic hardship and escalating insecurity across the country.

The lawmakers said the primary responsibility of any government is to guarantee the welfare and safety of its citizens, but expressed regret that the APC-led administration appears preoccupied with political permutations rather than addressing the urgent issues confronting Nigerians.

According to the caucus, this misplacement of priorities is unfolding at a time when insecurity is spreading nationwide, the government is struggling to fund its budget, and public confidence in governance is declining.

It cited the ongoing protests by local contractors, many of whom have been holding vigils outside the Ministry of Finance over unpaid debts, as a symbol of the administration’s economic failings. The delay in payments, it said, has worsened hardship, stalled development windows, and halted new projects.

“The situation has led to prolonged protests by local contractors who remain unpaid for completed projects, sparking economic hardship, stalled development, and a dearth of new projects.

“Recently, these aggrieved contractors have been holding vigils outside the Ministry of Finance, highlighting the government’s shortcomings,” the statement read.

The caucus further raised concerns about what it described as persistent violations of the Appropriation Act. It criticised the government for pursuing mega-projects such as the multi-trillion naira coastal highway without transparent appropriation or due procurement processes, even as vital federal roads remain in deplorable condition.

“The Appropriation Act, a law governing budget allocation, has been consistently disregarded by the current administration,” the statement read.

It said that with the festive season approaching, road users now face dangerous travel conditions coupled with rising cases of kidnapping.

Of particular alarm to the LP Caucus is the revelation in the recently audited accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) that the government spent N17.5 trillion in 2024 alone on a pipeline-security contract.

It noted that over 12 years, Nigeria spent about N18 trillion on fuel subsidy, an expenditure that benefited the general population through cheaper transport and food prices. It argued that scrapping the subsidy on the grounds of insufficient funds, only to channel an equivalent sum into a controversial and opaque contract, amounts to “robbing Peter (Nigerians) to pay Paul (cronies).”

The statement went on to paint a bleak picture of the state of governance, declaring that the executive “continues to underperform,” the judiciary is “increasingly questioned,” and the legislature is criticised for not having the moral fibre to hold the executive accountable.”

“Our dear country has become a special economic zone, where everyone and kidnappers now have a price,” the Caucus said. “Kidnappers and bandits have prices for citizenry; elected officials now have a price to look the other way; opposition voices have prices to enthrone chaos in their own platforms. Even the clergy and ulamas are not spared the chicanery of the divisive effects of a gravely monetised polity.”

The lawmakers warned that, with 2025 drawing to a close, most ministries, departments, and agencies have failed to implement even 10 per cent of their capital budgets, describing the situation as “a new normal” enabled by impunity and a lack of accountability in revenue management.

The caucus pointed to the chaotic scenes of local contractors occupying the Ministry of Finance, retired police officers blockading the National Assembly, and kidnappers attacking communities daily, arguing that the situation reflects a country “on a negative cruise.”

Despite this, they said, the administration’s response appears limited to launching vehicles under the Renewed Hope Agenda, rather than addressing the structural crises facing the nation.

“So, while the country sits on the precipice, all Mr President thinks about is returning to power in 2027,” the statement said. “Mr President, while your quest is a legitimate aspiration, please do well to attend to the current stark realities confronting Nigerians.”

The caucus added that many lawmakers are beginning to question their own roles, acknowledging that personal gains have compromised some members of the 10th Assembly. It lamented that the legislature has earned the reputation of the “worst in Nigeria’s democratic history,” reduced to rubber-stamping and offering little value to citizens.

The caucus described current government actions as “economic banditry” and warned that the country cannot continue on its present course.

“We must not continue on this sorry path. Both the ruling party and opposition must put aside politics and prioritise the people’s welfare. Citizens are the backbone of democracy, and their interests should come above all else,” it said.