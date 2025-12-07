Nigeria is approaching a generational turning point. The old gates are weakening. The old models are collapsing. The old political rituals are losing their charm. A new generation stands in the waiting room of history. The question is whether they will remain spectators or assume their rightful place as gatekeepers of a nation that still holds immense promise.

Nigeria stands at a threshold again — one of those defining national moments when history pauses, looks around, and asks a simple but unsettling question: Who is standing at the gate? Every nation has gates. They are not wooden frames or iron bars; they are points of influence, places of decision, battlegrounds of culture, economy, justice, and national direction. And whoever stands at the gate determines what enters and what escapes. Nations rise or fall by their gatekeepers.

For too long, the gates of Nigeria have been manned by an ageing guard — some noble, many exhausted, and others simply unwilling to relinquish gates they no longer have the strength or imagination to manage. But a nation cannot remain forever in the hands of one generation. Times change. Winds shift. Seasons demand new stewards. Nigeria is overdue for fresh eyes, fresh minds, fresh voices. A younger generation — sharper, bolder, technologically attuned, globally exposed, and unburdened by old rivalries — must be ready to take its place at the gates.

But taking their place at the gate does not mean a careless displacement of elders. Gatekeeping is not rebellion; it is responsibility. The younger generation must learn to sit with the elders — not in silent compliance but in purposeful collaboration. Nations are not built by generational fights but by generational partnerships. The wisdom of elders and the energy of youths were meant to form a single force. The elders built the walls; the young must now strengthen and extend them. When youths ignore elders, they repeat old mistakes. When elders suffocate youths, they delay the national destiny. Both are needed, but the balance must shift. Nigeria’s future requires youths at the gate, not at the margins.

To take their place, the young must first understand the symbolic weight of the gate. In ancient times, the gate was where decisions were made, contracts sealed, disputes resolved, battles defended, and futures legislated. It was the soul of governance and the heartbeat of national consciousness. Today, the gates are our institutions, our media spaces, our civil service, our technology hubs, our courts, our political parties, our security architecture, our campuses, our digital platforms. These are the gates where narratives are shaped and destinies decided. And those who stand at these gates determine the story that Nigeria will tell in the next 50 years.

The question, therefore, is simple: Are the younger Nigerians ready for such weight? Are they ready to speak to the enemy at the gate — corruption, mediocrity, tribalism, insecurity, and the addictions of the past? Are they ready to say “not on our watch” when old patterns attempt to re-enter the national bloodstream? Because gatekeeping requires courage. You do not stand at the gate to take selfies; you stand there to ensure that what destroyed yesterday does not infiltrate tomorrow.

Nigeria needs a new generation of gatekeepers — young men and women who will guard the gate of truth in the media, the gate of innovation in the economy, the gate of justice in the courts, the gate of courage in politics, the gate of excellence in education, the gate of security in our communities, the gate of morality in our culture, and the gate of hope in our collective imagination.

To possess the gates of the enemy, the young must first understand who the enemy truly is. The enemy is not another tribe, another religion, another region. The enemy is any force — internal or external — that threatens the stability, justice, or future of Nigeria. The enemy is structural, ideological, systemic. It hides in nepotism, in broken institutions, in politicised faith, in bleeding infrastructure, in the brain drain crisis, in the celebration of shortcuts, and in the quiet resignation that “Nigeria can never change.” To possess the gates of such an enemy, the young must be spiritually awake, intellectually prepared, emotionally disciplined, and ethically grounded.

And beyond possessing the gates of the enemy, a more profound responsibility remains: Ensuring that the gates of hell do not prevail against Nigeria. This is not a religious cliché; it is a national imperative. Evil prevails in a country not because it is strong but because the gatekeepers are asleep. A nation falls when those with the ability to influence outcomes surrender the gate to apathy, entertainment, or selfish ambition. When the young retreat only to social commentary without social responsibility, the gates are left unmanned. When they spend more energy tearing down one another than building systems, the nation becomes vulnerable. When brilliance is used only for personal survival and not national transformation, darkness finds an open door.

Nigeria needs a new generation of gatekeepers — young men and women who will guard the gate of truth in the media, the gate of innovation in the economy, the gate of justice in the courts, the gate of courage in politics, the gate of excellence in education, the gate of security in our communities, the gate of morality in our culture, and the gate of hope in our collective imagination. Gatekeepers who will refuse to normalise incompetence. Gatekeepers who will challenge broken systems, not with noise, but with ideas. Gatekeepers who will enter politics not to join the feast but to stop the bleeding. Gatekeepers who will use influence not for self-preservation but for national renewal.

But youths must also understand that gates are not taken by hashtags or outrage. Gates are taken by preparation, strategy, and persistence. To stand at the gate, one must first be qualified to stand there. You cannot guard the gate of justice if you are unjust. You cannot guard the gate of innovation if you fear new ideas. You cannot guard the gate of leadership if you lack discipline, humility, or vision. Nigeria does not only need youthful faces; it needs youthful character. Not merely young people in power, but young people who understand power.

If they rise, the gates will strengthen. If they rise, the walls will be rebuilt. If they rise, the enemies at the gate will lose their advantage. If they rise, the gates of hell will not prevail against Nigeria. But if they remain distracted, divided, or disengaged, the nation will drift further from the future that could have been.

The elders will not hold the gate forever. Nature itself is rearranging the guard. But if the young do not step forward with clarity, competence, and a nation-first mindset, the gates will be captured by forces far more dangerous than age — the forces of extremism, criminality, radicalisation, and foreign influence. A vacuum at the gate will always be filled, either by patriots or by predators.

Nigeria is approaching a generational turning point. The old gates are weakening. The old models are collapsing. The old political rituals are losing their charm. A new generation stands in the waiting room of history. The question is whether they will remain spectators or assume their rightful place as gatekeepers of a nation that still holds immense promise.

If they rise, the gates will strengthen. If they rise, the walls will be rebuilt. If they rise, the enemies at the gate will lose their advantage. If they rise, the gates of hell will not prevail against Nigeria. But if they remain distracted, divided, or disengaged, the nation will drift further from the future that could have been.

Nigeria stands today, looking for gatekeepers. The elders are watching. The world is watching. History is watching. And the gates are opening.

Sunday Ogidigbo is Senior Pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. He writes on faith, leadership, and the intersection of spirituality and culture. X/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo. Email: [email protected]