The factional Board of Trustees (BoT) aligned with the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced an ambitious restructuring agenda targeting crisis-ridden state chapters and laying the foundation for new congresses and a national convention.

The Chairman of the factional BoT, Mao Ohuabunwa, announced the plan on Sunday during the opening session of the board’s meeting held at Mr Wike’s Life Camp residence in Abuja.

Mr Ohuabunwa said the board was committed to rebuilding the PDP from within and restoring public confidence in its internal processes, noting that the party could only regain relevance by straightening its organisational structures and re-establishing trust among members.

He disclosed that the faction had already begun “meaningful progress in reorganising affected states, including the constitution of credible caretaker committees,” explaining that these steps would serve as a preparatory ground for transparent congresses and the subsequent convention process.

According to him, the internal reforms are essential to strengthen the party’s structures, build trust, and ensure that the PDP remains a model of fairness and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s democratic space.

Mr Ohuabunwa also declared the faction’s full support for the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee (NWC), stating: “We are going to work with this NWC, we are going to encourage them, we are going to support them to ensure that the right things are done, and that things will be done in line with the law and the guidance of our great party.”

He emphasised that the BoT must reclaim its statutory role in stabilising the PDP, adding that the party constitution mandates the board to “provide stability, wisdom and moral guidance.”

“It is our responsibility to safeguard the party’s soul, steer it away from divisive tendencies, and reinforce the values that have historically set the PDP apart as a disciplined and democratically established institution,” he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa urged members to prioritise unity as they advance the restructuring agenda, stressing that internal cohesion was crucial at a time he described as “defining” for the party.

“Our duty is clear and well stated, to consolidate the reforms already underway, deepen internal cohesion, and ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party emerges stronger, more virile, more united and fully prepared for leadership responsibilities ahead,” he added.

He reiterated that the BoT must remain the “conscience of the party” and its “moral compass,” warning that the board must never be found wanting in upholding due process and legality.

“We must stand by the truth and ensure that this party remains counted among those obedient to the laws of the federation, the laws of our party, and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa thanked members who attended the meeting despite the short notice and logistical challenges, expressing optimism that the deliberations would provide a stable pathway towards a reinvigorated PDP.

Notable attendees included the factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former deputy governors, including Kogi’s Philip Salawu, and several other party chieftains.

Mr Ohuabunwa was appointed Chairman of the party’s BoT on 7 November during a meeting convened at the FCT Minister’s official residence. At the same session, Ibrahim Dansidi was named Board Secretary, marking a significant shift in the leadership structure of the faction.

The appointments were interpreted within the party as a strategic move by the Wike-aligned bloc to consolidate its influence and provide organisational direction.