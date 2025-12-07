Kayode Bankole, Super Eagles goalkeeper and former Remo Stars shot-stopper, says his move to South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) was less about chasing a new adventure and more about recognising the right moment to close a successful chapter at home.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the goalkeeper reflected on a journey that took him from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with Remo Stars, a rise he describes as complete and satisfying.

After helping the Ikenne-based club secure third place, then back-to-back runners-up finishes, and finally the NPFL title, Bankole said he knew he had reached the natural end of his Remo Stars story.

“The first season we came third, the second season second, then second again. This time, we won the league. I felt like there was nothing again to aim for. It was time to leave the NPFL,” he said.

His departure, he added, was always going to take him outside the domestic league, no matter what options appeared locally.

“I knew if I would leave Remo Stars, I’m not going to leave to any Nigerian club again. Where it would be, I didn’t know, but not NPFL.”

Bankole’s decision coincided with a surprising national team call-up — one that came in a season where he barely featured for Remo Stars. For a player who had previously earned acclaim for consistency and standout performances, the timing felt both ironic and revealing.

“Last season, I wasn’t even playing, but that’s when I got the national team call-up. I return all the glory to God.”

His eventual move to TS Galaxy was not entirely unexpected. The PSL club had shown interest two seasons earlier, expressing willingness to wait for the right moment. When the call finally came again, Bankole said it felt almost too casual to take seriously — until he realised they meant every word.

“They didn’t care whether I was playing or not. They kept their word. That’s when I knew, this was real.”

Bankole now joins a growing list of Nigerian players finding opportunities in the PSL, a league that is increasingly attractive due to its structure, visibility, and stability. For him, the transfer represents both a reward for years of dedication and a reminder that football careers often turn on timing rather than immediate form.

As he settles into life at TS Galaxy, the 23-year-old says his journey stands as proof that patience, preparation, and conviction still matter in a football landscape where movement is often driven by urgency rather than clarity.