The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, proposed criminal penalties within the next six months for government officials who engage in ransom negotiations or authorise unstructured amnesty deals for bandits.

Mr Kalu made the proposal during the special session on national security convened by the House in response to the recent escalation of kidnappings and attacks across several states.

He said the parliament must take immediate steps to shape a stronger crisis-response framework.

“We need an anti-banditry resolution to legally prohibit ransom negotiation and mandate criminal justice process over amnesty programmes. The key provisions are criminal penalties for government officials who negotiate ransom or authorise unstructured amnesty deals,” he said.

Mr Kalu added that all banditry suspects must be prosecuted through the criminal justice system, not rewarded with deals that embolden violent groups.

He said Nigeria’s worsening security situation requires urgent action.

He also renewed calls for decentralised policing, saying the creation of state or local police forces must be expedited. arguing that modern equipment and technology would improve response capacity.

Lawmakers raise concerns over funding, policing and technology

Other members contributed to the debate, warning that insecurity has reached levels that require coordinated action from all tiers of government.

Satomi Ahmad (APC, Borno) who chairs the Committee on National Security and Intelligence questioned how state governments were deploying funds allocated for security.

“I think we need to ask what governors are doing with the funds given to them,” he said. “State funding is very critical at this time. Development should henceforth prioritise the security and safety of our people. We must also look beyond kinetic measures and invest in technology, big data and artificial intelligence to proactively stop the violence.”

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa), Chair of the Committee on Police Affairs, said the Nigerian Police Force remains overstretched, under-armed, underfunded and underpaid.

“Policing a nation as big as Nigeria is not a small job,” he said. “The Inspector General of Police is making efforts, but he is struggling because of the depth of institutional challenges confronting the police.”

Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), who heads the Committee on Navy, highlighted the scale of violence across regions from attacks on worshippers in Kwara to the mining-site killings in Katsina and assaults on communities in several states.

“When you look at the North-west and North-central, banditry, kidnapping and rural terrorism are happening. In the North-east, Boko Haram and ISWAP remain active. In the South-south, maritime crime and oil theft persist,. Our schools must be safe. Our highways must be safe. Our intelligence must be faster. Our soldiers must be motivated,” he said.

The special session was convened after a surge in abductions of school children and worshippers in recent weeks, alongside coordinated attacks in Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Zamfara and Benue.

Lawmakers say the situation demands strong legislative intervention and sustained oversight of national security agencies.