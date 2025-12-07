The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin, calling the development a “subversion” of constitutional order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission said it received reports of the attempted putsch “with consternation.”

The regional bloc declared that any effort to upend the country’s constitutional system amounts to a direct subversion of the will of Beninese citizens.

“The ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin.

“ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control,” the commission wrote.

The regional bloc also stated that it stands ready to assist Benin “in all forms necessary.”

It expressed its willingness to support a possible deployment of its regional standby force should the situation threaten the country’s stability or territorial integrity.

ECOWAS further noted that the leaders of the plot will be held responsible for any loss of life and property caused by the coup.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a group of army officials appeared on state national TV to announce the dissolution of the government.

They claimed to have met and decided that President Patrice Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic”.

The French Embassy in the country also disclosed that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

However, shortly afterwards, the country’s interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, announced that the country’s armed forces had foiled the attempted coup

“A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt,” he said.

The coup in Benin occurred about two weeks after a successful coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Both countries are located in West Africa, a region that has experienced numerous coups in recent years, including those in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, two associates of Mr Talon, Oliver Boko and Osaald Homeky, had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly carrying out a coup earlier in the year.

Olivier Boko was a businessman and longtime friend of the president, and Oswald Homeky was a former sports minister.

They were arrested in September 2024 and, in January, were found guilty of “conspiracy against state security” and “corruption of a public official” by the court for financial crimes and terrorism.