What is required now is a profound reorientation, a departure from the corrosive politics of hyper-individualism toward a revitalised ethic of collective purpose. No amount of personal success, no matter how celebrated, can shield any of us from the consequences of a society that fails. The destiny of Ndigbo has never been authored by solitary brilliance but by the concerted will of a united people. If we reclaim that spirit of shared mission, discipline, and solidarity, no summit in the political, economic, or cultural sphere will remain beyond our reach.

In the first instalment of this open letter, we revisited the historical distortions that shifted Ndigbo from the centre of Nigeria’s political life to the periphery of its power structure. We examined how the January 1966 coup, hastily and wrongly branded an Igbo plot, and the chain of miscalculations that followed, created a narrative of suspicion that has defined the Igbo experience for decades. These events provided the scaffolding upon which exclusion and scapegoating were built. Yet, history must eventually cease to wound and begin to instruct.

That moment has arrived, for reflection without transformation becomes an elegant form of self-pity. To chart a new path, we must first confront the fractures within our own house.

Our political disunity remains one of our most debilitating internal afflictions, and a few episodes dramatise this malaise more starkly than the conduct of the South-East Governors’ Forum under Dave Umahi’s leadership. Entrusted as the foremost political stewards of Igbo aspirations, these governors bore a singular responsibility to rise above parochialism. Instead, they allowed personal rivalries, inflated egos, and ambition to eclipse any semblance of collective purpose.

Far too many appeared more preoccupied with ingratiating themselves with Abuja or manoeuvring for future advantage, than with safeguarding the existential interests of Ala Igbo. Their abdication of duty was not merely disappointing; it was profoundly injurious.

This dereliction of responsibility was laid bare in September 2021, when the South-East hosted the Southern Governors’ Meeting. Only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was in attendance, and even that presence owed more to obligation than choice, since Enugu was the host state. His counterparts from the region either dispatched their deputies or absented themselves entirely. Most strikingly, Anambra’s governor, Willie Obiano, did not even deem it necessary to send a representative. In contrast, governors from the South-West and South-South attended in full force, offering a sobering juxtaposition. Their solidarity cast into sharp relief the extent to which South-East leaders have allowed ego and self-interest to overshadow duty, and the degree to which regional cohesion has been tragically eroded.

This dereliction was most egregiously exposed amid the crescendo of insecurity. Whereas the South-West acted with commendable cohesion, birthing Amotekun through unified and deliberate resolve, our governors wavered and dithered, mistaking timidity for prudence. Into that perilous void stepped the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and, in its wake, the malignant splinter faction known as Autopilot. This security architecture did not emerge from strategic imagination but from collective desperation, and we remain encumbered by the grievous consequences of that monumental abdication of leadership.

The same South-East governors have persistently enfeebled Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural body conceived to embody our collective will and articulate the political aspirations of the Igbo within the Nigerian union. Through calculated meddling in its leadership and the deliberate withholding of constitutionally agreed financial obligations, they have reduced the organisation to a debilitated and dependent entity, pliant to the whims of those it ought to hold accountable.

For Ohaneze to reclaim its stature as an authoritative national voice, it must be rigorously insulated from gubernatorial intrusion. Its financial autonomy and institutional integrity must be inviolably secured; otherwise, it will remain a captive vessel incapable of speaking with conviction or clarity.

…we must demand far more from those who claim to lead us. Leadership is not the massaging of collective wounds or the repetition of grievances. It is not the manipulation of communal pain for personal relevance. Leaders worthy of the Igbo name must challenge us, refine our assumptions, and make difficult decisions, even when such decisions provoke public discomfort.

As we confront structural injustice, we must also engage the broader national conversation about Nigeria’s future. The essential questions can no longer be evaded. Should Ndigbo remain within a reconfigured, confederal Nigeria that guarantees true autonomy, or should the country ultimately evolve into separate sovereign entities, as Yugoslavia once did? But Ndigbo can no longer afford a unilateral path that isolates us and risks reenacting the tragedy of the civil war. Nigeria has never hesitated to humiliate the Igbo when given the opportunity, and imagining a different response today would be an exercise in dangerous naivety.

Odumegwu Ojukwu grasped this truth with uncommon depth. After leading our people through a devastating conflict, he later articulated what he called the Biafra of the mind. In his vision, the new Biafra was not a territorial ambition but a psychological and cultural estate, a disciplined reorientation of purpose. He urged us to transmute historical pain into intellectual rigour, to define ourselves not by grievance but by excellence, resilience, and communal pride.

For Ojukwu, the end of the war did not signify a forfeiture of dignity; it marked the beginning of an imaginative reconstitution of identity. Biafra of the mind was not an escape from reality; it was a profound affirmation of inner sovereignty.

This is why we must demand far more from those who claim to lead us. Leadership is not the massaging of collective wounds or the repetition of grievances. It is not the manipulation of communal pain for personal relevance. Leaders worthy of the Igbo name must challenge us, refine our assumptions, and make difficult decisions, even when such decisions provoke public discomfort.

Groups like IPOB, which already command significant emotional capital among Ndigbo, could redirect their influence toward campaigns for good governance in the South-East. They could galvanise citizens to demand accountability from state and local leaders and apply sustained pressure on officeholders who have failed in their basic responsibilities. This is a practical and achievable goal. It would yield far more dividends than engaging the Federal Government in confrontations that would only provide Abuja with another pretext to brutalise our people.

We must also become more discerning about those who thrive on emotional theatrics but offer no strategic path forward. Rhetoric that stirs applause but endangers lives is not liberation; it is recklessness. Individuals whose only currency is perpetual outrage are not assets; they are liabilities.

A significant portion of our population lives outside Igboland, and these communities must carefully recalibrate their relationships with their host regions in a manner that is not adversarial. Diplomacy, humility, and restraint are essential. Human nature often responds to success with envy, and ostentatious displays of wealth only deepen resentment. Our conduct within host communities must reflect wisdom, rather than bravado.

We remain the storied land of the rising Sun, heirs to ancestors who stared down the British Empire and refused to be broken. Within barely a decade after the civil war, we rose from devastation to become an unrivaled economic force, powered not by government support but by our own industry, brilliance, and indomitable spirit. The resources, resilience, and relentless drive to rebuild Ala Igbo already live within us.

Equally troubling is the retreat of our intellectual class. Far too many have abandoned the public square out of cowardice, ceding it to a headless mob that mistakes noise for wisdom and appeals to raw emotions for strategy. The consequences are as inevitable as they are tragic: Shallow narratives proliferate while sober analysis is pushed to the margins. A society that sidelines its thinkers forfeits its ability to navigate the intricate demands of modern political negotiation.

Our public discourse is increasingly commandeered by individuals whose intellectual discipline lacks analytical depth. They occupy spaces that demand rigour and historical awareness, yet traffic only in impassioned rhetoric devoid of genuine understanding. We have become, in the words of Lao Tzu, a republic where “Those who know do not speak; those who speak do not know.”

Ultimately, the most powerful answer to marginalisation is not a return to arms; it is a return to excellence. The renaissance we seek will not emerge from agitation but from building a peaceful, prosperous, and well-governed homeland. A region defined by security, innovation, and disciplined institutions would send a message more powerful than any protest. A functional economy in the South-East would attract our diaspora and command the respect that complaint alone has never secured. When Igboland becomes the best-governed region in Nigeria, dignity will not need to be demanded; it will declare itself.

Yet, honesty compels us to confront the structural constraints hardwired into Nigeria’s political architecture. No federation can prosper while suppressing one of its most industrious communities or consigning it to perpetual suspicion. National stability rests on genuine fiscal federalism, meaningful constitutional restructuring, accountable state policing, and a political order that regards diversity as an asset, rather than a threat. But we cannot wait indefinitely for Nigeria to abandon its self-destructive trajectory. Ndigbo must organise themselves into a coherent and purposeful strategic bloc; only then will Nigeria cease pressing its knee on our collective neck and treating us as expendable.

If the first part of this series forced us to confront the weight of our history, this second part demands that we confront the weight of our responsibility. No external force will rescue us; not Nigeria, not sentiment, not the ghosts of territorial Biafra. Our future must be built deliberately, intelligently, and collectively by us.

We remain the storied land of the rising Sun, heirs to ancestors who stared down the British Empire and refused to be broken. Within barely a decade after the civil war, we rose from devastation to become an unrivaled economic force, powered not by government support but by our own industry, brilliance, and indomitable spirit. The resources, resilience, and relentless drive to rebuild Ala Igbo already live within us.

What is required now is a profound reorientation, a departure from the corrosive politics of hyper-individualism toward a revitalised ethic of collective purpose. No amount of personal success, no matter how celebrated, can shield any of us from the consequences of a society that fails. The destiny of Ndigbo has never been authored by solitary brilliance but by the concerted will of a united people. If we reclaim that spirit of shared mission, discipline, and solidarity, no summit in the political, economic, or cultural sphere will remain beyond our reach. Umuigbo kunie!

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected]