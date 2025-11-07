The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is delighted to announce the finalists for the Alfred Opubor Prize 2025.

The Alfred Opubor Prize is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious awards for young journalists, established to honour Professor Alfred Opubor, Nigeria’s first professor of Mass Communication, whose scholarship and advocacy laid the foundation for media education and practice in Africa.

Since its inception in 2018, the Alfred Opubor Awards, part of CJID’s Next Gen Campus Reporter programme, has served as a platform to identify, mentor, and celebrate outstanding student journalists across Nigerian universities.

Over the years, the prize has recognised winners across multiple categories, including Investigative Reporting, Gender, Environment, Health, and Accountability Journalism. These categories have amplified the voices of young journalists working to deepen democratic accountability and promote human rights through storytelling.

The 2025 edition, however, only rewards the best reports overall without the usual categorisation.

This year’s competition drew 75 entries from student journalists across Nigeria, all published between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. After initial screening and scoring by a pre-jury team, the top entries were passed on to a distinguished panel of judges with expertise in investigative, development, and data journalism.

Each finalist’s work was assessed using strict criteria, including originality, depth, ethical clarity, accuracy, social impact, and narrative strength. Five finalists emerged from this process, out of which a winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up will be named.

The winners of the Alfred Opubor Prize 2025 will be announced at the CJID Excellence Awards Dinner and Ceremony, which will be held on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The CJID extends appreciation to the pre-jury team and the judging panel for their commitment and rigorous evaluation process, and to all student journalists who continue to use their platforms to tell stories that drive change and accountability.