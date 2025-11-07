A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has granted bail to controversial socialite Mike Nwalie, better known as Pretty Mike, and his club manager after they were arraigned on drug-related charges.

The development follows their arrest on 26 October during a raid by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Proxy Lagos, the nightclub owned by Pretty Mike. More than 100 people were detained in the operation, including the socialite and his manager.

At Thursday’s sitting before Justice Ambrose Alagoa, prosecutors from the NDLEA filed a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of hard drugs, and knowingly allowing the use of the club premises for illicit drug activities.

According to the NDLEA, the club served as storage for a substantial quantity of controlled substances—169 cylinders (384.662 kg) of nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, and 200 grams of cannabis sativa. The agency alleged the substances were being prepared for an “illegal large drug party” scheduled to take place at the venue.

The prosecution’s counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, told the court that the property was being treated as an instrumentality of crime. He asked the court to suspend all activities at the nightclub pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

“The property is subject to forfeiture under extant laws,” Mr Abdullahi said. “Obtaining an interim forfeiture order is a statutory and procedural requirement to ensure the agency retains custody of the property while investigating the drug-related activities carried out there.”

Interim Forfeiture

Following the NDLEA’s motion, the court ordered Proxy Lagos’s temporary forfeiture over drug storage and distribution allegations. All commercial activities at the venue have been suspended until the investigation concludes.

After both defendants entered not-guilty pleas, Justice Alagoa granted bail of ₦50 million each, with two responsible sureties in like sum. The sureties are required to provide verifiable proof of income and residency within Lagos State.

The case was adjourned to 14 January 2026 for commencement of trial, while the hearing on the forfeiture application and suspension of the nightclub’s operations was moved to 28 January 2026.

Background

The NDLEA’s raid on Proxy Lagos on 26 October was part of a larger enforcement sweep targeting recreational venues allegedly linked to the distribution of nitrous oxide, cannabis, and other banned substances. Over 100 individuals were questioned during the operation.

Premium Times earlier reported that the NDLEA described Proxy Lagos as a facility “used for the storage, concealment, drug dealing, and abuse” of the seized materials.

Pretty Mike, well-known for his flamboyant lifestyle and controversial social appearances, has previously attracted attention from law enforcement. In 2017, the Lagos State Police Command arrested him after footage surfaced showing him leading young women on leashes at a public event. This act drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Despite repeated controversies, the socialite is visible in Lagos’s entertainment and nightlife scene. His latest court case has reignited debate on regulating recreational spaces and celebrity accountability within Nigeria’s urban culture.