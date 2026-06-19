The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has thrown his weight behind a Bill seeking the establishment of the Strategic Intelligence Management Institute (SIMI), describing the proposed institution as a critical mechanism for strengthening intelligence-driven governance, policy formulation, implementation, and strategic management in Nigeria.

According to Mr Ribadu, the bill, currently before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, represents a significant milestone in advancing Nigeria’s domestic and external security architecture at a time of mounting geopolitical uncertainty and increasingly complex security challenges.

He noted that the proposed institute would help Nigeria navigate the shifting currents of the contemporary global order by continuously strengthening the nation’s intelligence ecosystem and deepening the integration of intelligence into strategic statecraft.

The central objective of SIMI, he explained, is to cultivate a new generation of technocrats and public leaders with a profound understanding of the role of intelligence in national development, as well as the capacity to interpret, deploy, and translate intelligence into effective public policy.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Speaking at the public hearing on the bill at the National Assembly on Thursday, Mr Ribadu, represented by Commodore Bamidele, said the proposed legislation addresses critical vulnerabilities within Nigeria’s defence and security framework.

He observed that the institute would bring together senior officers from the military, paramilitary organisations, intelligence agencies, and key civilian ministries in a shared learning environment designed to equip them with the skills required to transform intelligence assessments into high-level, actionable state policy.

“This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between intelligence collection and strategic decision-making, ensuring that intelligence becomes an enduring instrument of governance and national development,” he said.

Mr Ribadu further argued that the enactment of the SIMI Bill should be viewed not merely as an institutional expansion, but as a strategic imperative for safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“The establishment of SIMI is a necessity,” he said. “It will provide the nation with highly trained leaders capable of anticipating and countering emerging threats, securing our borders, protecting national interests, and contributing to the stability and security of West Africa.”

In her presentation, Jadesola Adesuyi, provost of the Strategic Intelligence Management Institute and an alumna of the National Institute, described SIMI as a forward-looking institution designed to prepare leaders for the challenges of an increasingly unpredictable world.

“SIMI is about winning ahead,” she remarked. “It is about building the capacity to anticipate rather than react; to shape events rather than merely respond to them.”

Responding to concerns that the institute might duplicate the functions of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Ms Adesuyi stressed that the mandates of both institutions are fundamentally different and therefore require distinct curricular approaches and training models.

Drawing an analogy from the military, she noted that although the National Defence College (NDC) serves as the apex institution for strategic military education, the various branches of the armed forces continue to maintain specialised training institutions tailored to their unique operational requirements.

She further observed that the establishment of SIMI aligns with international best practice, noting that intelligence and security services across the world maintain dedicated academies and specialised institutions for leadership development, intelligence management, and strategic policy training.

Concluding her remarks, Ms Adesuyi described SIMI as a long-term strategic investment in Nigeria’s national security future.

She noted that despite its relatively short existence, the institute has already recorded notable achievements and generated several high-impact policy recommendations for government consideration.

“SIMI is not merely an institution,” she said. “It is an investment in foresight, preparedness, and national resilience, a platform designed to ensure that Nigeria remains strategically positioned to anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and shape its own future.”