The organisers of the Shakara Festival have announced that the outdoor multi-day music and culture event will take place in Lagos State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, they revealed that the festival aims to unite creatives, entertainers, and culture enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond.

According to the organisers, the festival will run from 18 to 21 December at Nautica Beach Resort in Lekki, Lagos.

They described the event as a four-day celebration of music, culture, and lifestyle designed to project African music to the world and establish itself as a must-attend destination for the annual ‘Detty December’ experience.

The organisers also noted that the festival is expected to attract up to 20,000 attendees daily, including diaspora members returning home and music lovers across Africa.

Highlights

The organisers further stated that the festival promises a quintessential contemporary African experience, showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant style, sounds, and flavours.

During the day, attendees will engage in thought-provoking panel discussions featuring industry leaders who will share insights on the music business, the creative economy, and related topics.

The festival grounds will also transform into a lively marketplace called ‘Shakara Junction’, featuring a curated selection of vendors and artisans offering distinctive food, fashion, and crafts.

In the afternoon, the energy will heighten with live performances from a diverse lineup of established and emerging artists across genres such as Afrobeats, Alternative, Soul, Gospel, Alté, and Afro-Fusion.

As night falls, the excitement will continue with Shakara Afterdark, a series of exclusive late-night parties featuring collaborations with some of Lagos’ most popular raves and events, ensuring the celebration continues into the early hours.

Authentic expression

The CEO and Founder of Shakara Festival, Godson Oriaku, explained that the festival was designed to create a platform where diverse sounds and people could connect.

Mr Oriaku added that the event brings together Africa’s rich and varied musical landscape, from soul and gospel to the rawest forms of Alté, into one grand celebration.

“We wanted to build something groundbreaking for the Nigerian music scene,” he stated.

Mr Oriaku added that the musical acts scheduled at the festival would be announced in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Abiola Dacosta-Ajayi, the Shakara Festival’s founding partner, stated that the festival transcends being merely a music event.

According to Mr Dacosta-Ajayi, the festival represents a pioneering cultural movement.

He said, “We are creating a world-class platform to celebrate the richness of our culture and Africa’s incredible talent. This festival is our gift to Lagos and a bold statement to the world about the power and influence of our creative spirit.

“Tickets and festival information will be available on the official Shakara Festival website and social media channels IG: @theshakarafestival, TikTok, and X.”