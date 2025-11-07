Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) are working on a proposal for a strategic partnership to train the council’s youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other selected critical vocational and technical skills relevant to the evolving global economy.

The Dean of UNN’s Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Prof T. C. Ogbuanya, visited the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, on Thursday, 6 November, for this discussion on the proposed partnership. She was accompanied by the university’s Director of International Collaborations, K. C. Nnamani.

Mr Ukwueze said the initiative aligns with his administration’s vision to equip the next generation with future-ready competencies, bridging the gap between formal education and employability, while positioning the Igbo-Eze South youths as active participants in the digital and industrial transformation sweeping across the world.

“We remain resolute in our determination in line with the transformative leadership of Governor Peter Mbah to continue investing in the future of Igbo-Eze South, through collaborations that create opportunities, and build a productive, self-reliant youth population capable of driving sustainable development in our local economy,” he said.

“I sincerely appreciate Prof (Mrs) Ogbuanya and Dr Nnamani for their technical support, foresight and willingness to facilitate this collaboration.

“Their commitment to knowledge transfer and community impact reflects the true spirit of the University of Nigeria’s legacy as a centre of excellence and innovation.”