The Nigeria Premier Football League’s Game week 7 rolled on with everything that makes the competition a scriptwriter’s dream: title-chasing duels, bottom-table scraps and astonishing plot twists in stadiums across the country.

From last-gasp winners in Ibadan to torrential rain in Enugu, it was another weekend of heartbreak, redemption and pure NPFL theatre.

Abia Warriors Shock Kwara United in Ilorin

At the Kwara Sports Complex, Kwara United fans saw their hearts broken as in-form Abia Warriors stunned them with a gritty 1–0 win; their second straight victory after thrashing champions Remo Stars midweek and bouncing back from their CAF Confederation Cup exit.

The turning point came in the 48th minute. A moment of chaos saw Kwara’s goalkeeper handle an indirect ball inside the box, gifting Emeka Obioma a golden chance from the spot. He made no mistake, and that single strike sealed all three points for the “Umu Chineke Boys”.

The defeat piles pressure on head coach Tunde Sanni amid talk of an ultimatum following their poor domestic run and continental heartbreak.

Ayodele’s 94th-minute magic in Ibadan

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars SC kept their revival alive with back-to-back wins, but they had to dig deep at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Chance after chance went begging until Ismail Ayodele grabbed the bull by the horn, smashing home a 94th-minute winner, sending the Oluyole Warriors faithful into a frenzy that felt more like a Sunday praise session than a football match.

Enyimba and Rivers United stalemate in Aba

In Aba, it was no victor, no vanquish. Enyimba and Rivers United; two unbeaten giants, cancelled each other out in a tense goalless draw, both sides preserving their proud starts to the season.

Khalifat snatch late point in Minna

Kun Khalifat responded to last week’s home loss by taking a respectable 1–1 draw away at Niger Tornadoes. The hosts led through a stunning 30-yard screamer by Abba Khalid midway through the first half, but failed to clear their lines late on. Akuta Ugochukwu pounced on the scramble to level in the 81st minute, leaving Tornadoes’ keeper Ifeanyi Nchekube helpless.

The “Ikon Allah Boys” threw everything forward in search of a winner but were forced to settle for a point.

The Ikon Allah boys appreciate fans who came out for the game.

Bayelsa United’s Frustration Grows

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United’s woes deepened after NPFL away specialists Ikorodu City held them to a 1–1 draw. Eno James opened the scoring in the 26th minute, but the hosts’ hunt for a ‘safety’ second goal never materialised. Instead, Tosin Oyedokun struck from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute to break Bayelsa hearts and rescue a valuable point for the Lagos side.

Wolves bite back in Kano

Last week’s away heroes Barau FC were brought back to earth by a revitalised Warri Wolves, who claimed a 1–0 win away in Kano despite suspending coach Napoleon Aluma after their defeat to 3SC. Justus Ohanu scored the winner in the 29th minute, before Barau’s frustration deepened with Okoko’s 74th-minute red card.

Rain Stops Play in Enugu

In Enugu, the heavens had the final say. Torrential rain washed out Rangers International’s clash with Katsina United after 60 minutes with the scores locked at 0–0. The final 30 minutes at the Cathedral will be completed later today.

NPFL — Still the most unpredictable show in town

From Ilorin to Ibadan, Minna to Yenagoa, Gameweek 7 reaffirmed what fans already know: the NPFL is more than football. It is pure drama, a living, breathing epic of twists, turns, heartbreak and triumph that keeps the country spellbound week after week.