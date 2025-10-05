Matchday 7 of the Nigeria Premier Football League started with fireworks in Maiduguri, where El-Kanemi Warriors bounced back from defeat to Plateau United with a 2–1 victory over Kano Pillars.

Daddy Abdulrahman was the hero for the Zulum Boys, scoring in the 62nd and 81st minutes to hand his side three valuable points. Kano Pillars grabbed a late consolation through Suleiman Idris, but it was too little, too late.

The win lifts El-Kanemi to eight points from seven games as they look to build momentum, while Kano Pillars, with just one win so far, remain mired near the bottom and must improve quickly to escape danger.

Meanwhile, in Benin City, Bendel Insurance suffered a 0–1 home defeat to a resurgent Nasarawa United, who extended their good run of form thanks to a late scorcher from Garba Mohammed.

Nasarawa United officials speak on victory

After Nasarawa United’s victory over Bendel Insurance, their manager, Mangut Mbwas, could hardly hide his delight.

Insurance, already smarting from their previous home setback, threw everything at the Solid Miners. But it was the visitors who held their nerve, weathered the storm, and struck decisively late on. Speaking at the post-match presser, Mbwas described the victory as a moment of joy and a credit to his players’ discipline.

“It’s always a thing of joy when you get the maximum point, either home or away,” Mbwas said. “Like today’s game, we know how Insurance are desperate after the last home match. They will be very, very aggressive trying to see if they can do everything to get the maximum points.

“The boys kept on resisting and then they pushed towards the last minute; you could see how we got the goal. We are so happy with the boys’ performance. I give them the credit.”

Tactical patience pays off

Mbwas admitted his side started slow and were initially second to the ball. But as the game progressed, they adjusted and waited for the moment to strike.

“We came playing on a different turf and you could see how we started slow. Our boys’ reaction was second to the ball. As the game goes on, we begin to adjust gradually. The substitute that came in really boosted the team up,” Mbwas explained.

The introduction of fresh legs proved decisive, with Garba Mohammed coming off the bench to net the winner.

Motivation and Momentum

Nasarawa United have begun the season with a string of strong performances, and Mbwas credited self-belief and government support for the team’s drive.

“The only thing pushing us is self-motivation,” he said. “We have to give credit to our governor for his love and passion for football and all he has been doing through his commissioner, to make sure we have all it takes.”

“So the boys are young and are blending together, each game improving and I see them going places.”

Eyes on Rangers

Up next for the Solid Miners is a clash against Rangers International, another NPFL heavyweight. Mbwas insists his team will approach the fixture with respect and confidence.

“We approach every game with every seriousness.

“We look at the openings, we work on their weaknesses and also look at their strengths as well to respect them. So if we are pushing ourselves the way the team is improving, I believe we can take our chances from their mistakes.”

Garba Mohammed: “I knew I’d score”

The match-winner, Garba Mohammed, revealed he had visualised his goal even before stepping onto the pitch.

“It’s what we planned; coming from the bench and scoring the winning goal,” he said. “I feel very excited, very happy for my team. We want to keep winning because we are chasing a continental ticket.”

Asked if he expected to score or simply make an impact, Mohammed was emphatic.

“Yes, I wanted to score. I told my teammates that if I get into the pitch, I’d score a goal. Even yesterday, in our shakeoff, I told them I would score on this grass today.”

For the forward, the quality of the playing surface was an added inspiration.

“I love natural grass. When I saw the pitch, I knew I was going to score. I had it in mind that I would score today.”