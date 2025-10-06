The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced an expansion of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), increasing the number of finalists from 12 to 16 teams starting from the 2026 edition.

Expansion signals a New Era

Next year’s tournament in Morocco, which was initially set for 12 nations, has already reached its second and final qualifying round. However, with the expansion now approved, CAF may introduce an additional round of qualifying, with 11 remaining teams expected to compete for the four available slots.

Further details will be announced after CAF’s ongoing Executive Committee meeting in Kinshasa.

From humble beginnings to a Continental Showcase

The WAFCON journey reflects the significant progress the women’s game has made. First staged as an eight-team tournament in 1998, the format held steady until the 2018 edition in Ghana. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the competition returned in 2022 with an expanded 12-team field, showcasing improved quality, deeper squads and larger audiences.

Investment driving growth

CAF has been steadily increasing investment in women’s football, underlining the governing body’s intention to professionalise the game. The prize fund for the most recent edition in Morocco jumped by 45 per cent to $3.45 million; a clear signal of intent. Champions Nigeria received $1 million after clinching a record 10th title, while the tournament broke attendance and broadcast records.

Motsepe: “This is an area we are focusing on a Lot”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed satisfaction with the pace of growth and reiterated his long-term commitment to developing the women’s game.

“I am pleased with the progress we’ve made in women’s African football,” Motsepe said.

“Part of my starting point is making sure men and women are paid well and can make a career out of football. I can assure you women’s football will continue to improve because that is an area we are focusing on a lot.”

The road ahead

With 16 teams now confirmed for 2026, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will enter a new era of competitiveness, exposure and opportunity. For Africa’s rising stars, the expansion means more spots on the big stage. For CAF, it represents another milestone in its mission to raise standards and ensure women’s football becomes a career pathway, not just a dream.