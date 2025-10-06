Nigeria’s Flying Eagles booked their place in the knockout stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after grinding out a 1–1 draw with Colombia in their final Group F fixture in Talca, Chile.

The game played in the early hours of Monday was one of resilience, grit, and late drama as captain Daniel Bameyi’s 86th-minute penalty sealed the crucial point that kept Nigeria’s campaign alive.

Colombia Strike First

Colombia, sharp and purposeful, dominated long stretches of the contest. After a goalless first half in which Nigeria’s defence held firm, the South Americans finally broke through early in the second period. Kener González pounced on a lapse in concentration to fire his side into the lead, sending the Colombian fans into raptures.

Nigeria were forced to dig deep. Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt produced big saves in the 23rd and 26th minutes to keep the scoreline respectable, while at the other end the Flying Eagles threatened on the counter. Tahir Maigana, Kparobo Arierhi and Suleman Sani all tested the Colombian backline, with Maigana twice striking the upright.

Bameyi’s big moment

Defender Odinaka Okoro came close in the 76th minute with a header from a Maigana pull-out, but the breakthrough refused to come. Then, with time running out, Nigeria’s persistence finally paid off. A foul in the box handed the Flying Eagles a lifeline, and captain Daniel Bameyi stepped up under immense pressure. His calm, low penalty in the 86th minute sent the Colombian goalkeeper the wrong way and sparked relief among the players and the small pocket of Nigerian fans in Talca.

The draw means Nigeria progress to the Round of 16 as one of the group’s qualifiers, while Colombia advance as Group F winners.

History awaits against Argentina

Next for the Flying Eagles is a high-profile showdown with Argentina; a fixture steeped in U-20 World Cup history. Nigeria famously stunned the hosts 2–0 in San Juan at the 2023 edition, while Argentina edged the Africans in the 2005 final when a teenage Lionel Messi inspired his country to victory.

For Nigeria, the draw with Colombia was as much about resilience as quality. The team showed character under pressure, proving once again they can rise to the occasion.

Round of 16 picture

Colombia will now face another African side, South Africa, while Norway take on Paraguay in the other last-16 ties.