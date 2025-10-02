The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has advised residents of communities along the River Niger and River Kaduna to immediately relocate to safer grounds following the release of water from major dams in the state.

In a statement issued in Minna on Thursday, the Director-General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the warning became necessary after the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) confirmed that massive discharges were ongoing from the Kainji, Shiroro, Zungeru, and Jebba hydroelectric dams.

Mr Arah explained that thousands of gallons of water were being released per minute, raising the risk of rivers overflowing their banks and flooding adjoining communities.

He disclosed that the state had already recorded casualties, with lives lost and widespread damage to farmlands, houses, bridges, and rural roads.

“The state is already experiencing the negative impact of flooding in several LGAs. We have seen homes, farmlands, bridges and access roads washed away, leaving many homeless and crippling socio-economic activities,” he said.

He listed the affected local governments as Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha, Agaie, Suleja, Shiroro, Mashegu, Agwara, Bida, Edati, Munya, Bosso, Chanchaga, Paikoro, and Wushishi.

READ ALSO: Lagos demolishes buildings along Ikota River to prevent flooding

Mr Arah also cautioned residents against activities along riverbanks during the peak of the rainy season.

He warned that, in addition to flooding, violent windstorms were expected at the end of the rainy season, urging citizens to avoid standing under trees during rainfall and to desist from erecting or inhabiting substandard buildings.

He assured that assessments of the flood impacts were ongoing and that periodic updates would be provided. He called on stakeholders, traditional rulers, community leaders, and the media to help disseminate the warning to residents.