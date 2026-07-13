The Nigerian government said it has suspended the proposed review of registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the ministry said on Monday that the suspension followed feedback and concerns raised by stakeholders and other Nigerians.

“The ministry acknowledges the concerns and constructive feedback received from the public and appreciates the keen interest shown by Nigerians in matters relating to access to quality education,” the statement reads in part.

Proposed fee change

The ministry, in a letter dated 18 June to heads of WAEC and NECO, directed that the examination bodies review the cost of SSCE to a uniform fee of N50,000 per candidate.

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The ministry explained that the proposed review was informed by the prevailing economic realities and the rising cost of conducting credible national examinations.

The government said the current examination registration fees have remained largely unchanged for years despite significant increases in operational costs, including logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance and other essential services required to maintain the integrity and credibility of public examinations across the country.”

Reversal

However, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has now directed the suspension, pending engagement with stakeholders.

The ministry said it will engage extensively with examination bodies, State Ministries of Education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other critical partners to ensure that any future decision is fair, sustainable, transparent and responsive to prevailing realities while safeguarding access to education.

“Accordingly, the proposed review of examination registration fees will not take effect, as earlier communicated, pending the conclusion of the consultation process,” it said.