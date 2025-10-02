At least four people were killed and nine others abducted when suspected bandits invaded Ibeto town and other communities in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers stormed the town on Tuesday evening, moving from house to house and firing sporadically.

Four people were killed, 11 injured, while nine were whisked away.

Among those abducted is a lawyer, Isyaku Muhammad Danjuma. Hours before his abduction, he had posted on Facebook warning locals about the movement of bandits from Uccu towards Ibeto with a herd of stolen cattle. Sources allege that his location may have been leaked to the attackers by informants.

Witnesses said the bandits, who spent the night in Ibeto, also rustled dozens of cattle. A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed the attackers herding the animals out of the community on Wednesday afternoon.

Another witness explained that the bandit passed through their house fence.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 12 forest guards in Kwara

“They followed back of our house with so many cows, me and my family ran for our lives, the bandits picked so many people, married women, girls infact so many people were taken away by the bandits and now we are in Kontagora taking refuge in (with) some of our family members.”

The latest incident has forced many farmers to abandon their homes and farmlands as the violence spreads across Magama LGA.

Efforts to reach the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, were unsuccessful as calls and messages placed to his phone went unanswered.