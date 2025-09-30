The Lagos State Government on Tuesday demolished several duplexes and other structures along the Ikota River in Eti-Osa Local Government Area for obstructing natural drainage channels and violating urban planning laws.

In a video shared by resident Chinasa Nworu on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, operatives from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department are shown carrying out the demolition as part of efforts to curb perennial flooding in the Lekki–Ikota axis.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the operation in a post on Friday, saying the exercise targeted buildings “blocking the free flow of stormwater along the Ikota River alignment.”

“Operatives from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commenced the removal of contravening structures to prevent perennial flooding in the area,” Mr Wahab added.

The enforcement intensified on Tuesday, leading to the demolition of multiple duplexes reportedly worth millions of naira.

Officials said the affected properties had ignored urban planning regulations and failed to regularise their buildings before the expiration of a government amnesty last year.

The demolitions followed heavy rainfall last Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused flooding in parts of Ikota and Lekki, exposing the consequences of blocked drainage channels.

Residents have called for greater transparency in building approvals and verification processes.

Authorities maintain that notices were served before the demolition and insist that illegal structures obstructing waterways will continue to be removed to protect lives and property.

The exercise forms part of a wider enforcement drive initiated after the amnesty period granted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expired on 31 December 2024. LASBCA had previously carried out demolitions in Ogudu GRA to ensure compliance with Lagos State’s urban planning regulations.

Residents of the Lekki–Ikota axis have repeatedly urged the government to enforce planning laws, warning that blocked waterways worsen flooding during heavy rainfall.

The state has historically struggled with illegal settlements and encroachments on waterways, a challenge reminiscent of the Maroko eviction in 1990.

Social media reactions remained mixed: while some sympathised with affected homeowners, others advised prospective buyers to verify permits, setbacks, and subsidence risks in flood-prone areas.