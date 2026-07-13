The situation in the Middle East appears to be escalating further as Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

Iran announced on Monday morning that it is hitting US military sites in these countries in response to Washington’s renewed bombardment of its southern coast.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported US strikes on Iran over the weekend. The attack, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), struck more than 140 targets in Bushehr province. Five cities in the province were affected. They are: Asaluyeh, Dir, Bushehr, Dashti and Tangestan.

The command said the latest wave of strikes was in response to an Iranian attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz the previous week.

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A civilian crew member was reported missing due to the attack. CENTCOM also said the vessel was “unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.”

Meanwhile, Iran, in response, has said it will no longer abide by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the US if Washington fails to uphold its commitments to end the war.

Iran accused the US of failing to meet its obligations under the interim peace deal.

Iran entered “every negotiation with meticulousness and seriousness, keeping in mind the interests and concerns of the Iranian nation,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

The foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, also disclosed that the country intends to pursue justice for the assassination of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“The government has a clear duty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of this process,” he said at a news conference in Tehran.

“We will use all legal and international tools and opportunities at the international level to document their [US-Israeli] crimes and to pursue the implementation of justice,” Mr Baghaei added.

While President Donald Trump claims that the Strait of Hormuz is “open,” Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority insists no travel is allowed until “stability and calm are restored”.