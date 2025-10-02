The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it ranked third in the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index.

The Index was released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) as part of its assessment.

A statement from ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, Demola Bakare, announced this ranking as a milestone for the commission. The ranking was based on the performance of more than 500 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“ICPC achieved an impressive 78.13% score, placing it among the top three most transparent and accountable government institutions in Nigeria,” the staement said.

This year’s performance represented a significant shift from the 2024 index score, which placed the commission in the 19th position.

“The dramatic rise of over 50 percentage points highlights the Commission’s strengthened internal systems, proactive information disclosure, and commitment to openness in line with global standards of accountability,” the anti-corruption agency said.

According to the statement, the achievement of the commission sets a “new benchmark for transparency among Nigeria’s public institutions,” and solidifies its role as “the nation’s foremost anti-corruption agency.”

It also promised to lead the fight against corruption in Nigeria as part of a continuous effort to build public trust.

This ranking is notable for the anti-graft agency, which is saddled with the responsibility of receiving public complaints, investigating, and prosecuting corruption in the public sector.

The 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index performance

Part of the measures of the Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) includes fiscal transparency, open procurement, human resources and inclusion, control of corruption, and citizens’ engagement. These ensure the promotion of accountability in public institutions.

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) topped 575 MDAs 2025 TII, scoring 78.84 per cent.

While the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission took the second postion with 78.21 per cent, the ICPC came third with its 78.13 per cent.

Furthermore, the Development Bank of Nigeria placed fourth with 62.60 per cent, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund – 54.12 per cent, and the Bank of Industry – 51.29 per cent.

Only the six institutions performed above 50 percent, suggesmajority of the nation’s MDAs need to pay attention to ensuring integrity within their sectors.