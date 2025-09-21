The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of two key suspects in connection with the attack on Nigerian singer Ololade Keshinro, also known as Lil Kesh.

The suspects, identified as Mathew Adewole and Mukhtar Muhammad, allegedly inflicted severe cuts on the singer-rapper’s neck in an attempt to kill him at his Lagos home in August.

Days after the attack, the award-winning singer confirmed the incident on an X post, saying he is safe. “Life threw me a curveball, but I’m safe, healing, and blessed to be here. I’m grateful for the love, support, and prayers,” he wrote.

Lil Kesh’s attack occurred weeks before popular TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, was abducted and eventually released.

However, on Saturday, the Kano State Police Command shared updates on the investigation in an X post and announced the arrest of the two suspects.

The police said they recovered N2.12 million from the suspects, who were handed over to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

“Kano State Police Command nabs two suspects in Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano, Mathew Adewole and Mukhtar Muhammad, in connection with armed robbery and attempted murder of Lil-Kesh at Bera Estate, Chevron, Lagos.

“Stolen N2.12m recovered and suspects handed over to Lagos Police for prosecution, #Justice Served.”

Lil Kesh, a former signee of Olamide’s YBNL label, is famous for the 2015 hit song, ’Shoki’.

He floated the Young And Getting It (YAGI) label in 2016 and has released several songs, including ’Vex For You’ featuring Ayo Maff and Fireboy DML and his 2025 album, ‘Forever Getting It (FGI).