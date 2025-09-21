Evangelist Isaac Josiah, the presiding pastor of Reclaimers Ministry in Benin, Edo State, has sparked controversy on social media after a viral video captured him distributing bras, wrappers, pyjamas, and other modest apparel in his church.

The viral video, from his 14 September sermon and posted on the church’s Facebook page, showed the clergyman delivering a fiery rebuke against what he described as the indecent dressing of many female members of the congregation.

In his bid to curb the trend, which he claimed had distracted many men during church services, Mr Josiah handed out bras, wrappers, and pyjamas to be given to any woman who turned up to church in what he deemed inappropriate attire

He said, “Those days when a believer told you, ‘It’s twelve o’clock, it’s twelve o’clock,’ it was because of the heart. Heart posture: if you have the right heart, you won’t wear something to seduce people in the church. Where are the ushers? Bring my apparatus. Brother Osase, Eric, and Chimere, you are the door. From today, any girl who enters this church and we see her nipple, we will give her a bra and say, ‘We have discovered that you can’t afford a bra. So, on behalf of the church, we give you this.’

“If we can’t change you in this church, look for another church. Look at me, I’m a young man. I want to make heaven. Somebody called us last week and said a guy came to church and was distracted. People come from their homes to church, looking for where God will help them. If you give any sister whose nipple is showing a bra and she refuses, call her and ask, ‘How much is a tricycle to your house?’ So, Brother Eric, Osase and Chimere, on behalf of the church, we ordain you as our disciplinarians from today.”

Exposing clothes, sagging

The clergyman further condemned women who wore revealing outfits to church.

He also cautioned young men against wearing trousers slung low on their waists, exposing their undergarments in the house of God.

“If God blesses you (Brother Eric, Osase, Chimere) now, we need the bras in different sizes. God will bless the ushering team. Also, if someone comes to church wearing a bra but her outfit is not decent, give her this white cloth. We are looking for angels in our church. When you leave your house in a mini skirt and start adjusting it in church, or you (a man) leave home without a belt, just call them and give them this white pyjama.

“Many pastors will not tell you what I am telling you. If we can’t change you in this church, look for another church. When we praise God and jump like this, a brother will say, ‘I want to praise God, but my manhood is reacting, how do I praise God?’ What some brothers have fallen in love with in this church are breasts and buttocks. They don’t love the girl; what they are looking at is not real,” Mr Josiah noted.

Mothers

Mr Josiah also instructed the ushers to cover any nursing mothers who entered the church with their cleavage exposed, stressing that a breastfeeding mother’s body was meant for her child and her husband, not for the congregation.

“We have serious issues with the people. When you come to church and your tight back is showing, or, as a guy, you enter church without a belt, we will buy one for you. We will buy belts next week. Just tell them, ‘Brothers, come. We made this special for you to wear. You’re a Reclaimer. Use this to reclaim the world.’ For some mothers here, their breasts are for their husbands and their children.

“If they come to church with their breasts exposed, cover them with this wrapper. If they want to use a handkerchief, say no—it can’t cover it and tell them we have a wrapper for them. We are serious about this decision. I’m not joking. If I see such a thing again, I will not take it easy, because we’re raising disciplined people. If you are looking for a church where you can dress anyhow, not Reclaimers, you can go anywhere. Go and do that”, said the pastor.