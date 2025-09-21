Iyanya Onoyom, popularly known as Iyanya, has returned with his fifth studio album, ‘The Forester’s Son’, in which he retraces his ability to captivate a lover’s heart.

Since he rose to fame after winning Project Fame in 2013, Iyanya maintained the limelight with hit songs like ‘Kukere’, ‘Applaudise’ and ‘Sexy Mama’ over the years.

The singer’s 10-track project, ’The Forester’s Son,’ was released on Thursday, nearly a year after his fourth studio album in 2024.

The album featured a lineup of collaborators, including Fido, Mia Guisse, Shoday, Reekado Banks, Berri-Tiga, Boy Spice, Ice Prince, Magnito, Moonlight Afriqa, and Dan Dizzy.

The Forester’s Son

‘Bluewaters’ sees Iyanya thank God for nature and grace. While stressing the importance of staying true to oneself, the singer found comfort in being himself: “Everybody can’t love/I am not trying to be you, I am loving me.” A slow-beat intro matched the lyrics with the tempo.

In ‘Sorry’, Iyanya featured Fido as they explored gratitude, self-worth, boasting about money, and the desire for a woman’s love.

Though the theme had little connection with its title, the track was enriched by melodious voices and slow beats. “If you give me love, I’ll give my money.” It reflected the fading habit of equating love with money in today’s world.

Love tales

In ‘Sade’, Iyanya expressed love directly to his lover, Sade. He promised not just material things and actions, but also his time. “Let me take you on a journey, let me tell you are for me/Let me show you there is more to this life, let’s fly to Monaco.” The song was a clear expression of love.

In ‘Peace of Mind’, Iyanya featured Mia Guisse to emphasise the essence of true love. He sang, “Only your love, otito/ You give me peace mind,” explaining the peace he found in his lover, before Mia Guisse repeated the same lovely feeling. They agreed that this love was enough to subscribe to a premium peace of mind.

‘Orobo’, a Yoruba word meaning a chubby person, was used by Iyanya to describe love’s perfection. With Shoday, he told his lover that her ex had lost out and he was the lucky one, showering her with praises.

In ‘Badboy’, with Reekado Banks, Iyanya showed another side of love. He admitted to being cunning but willing to change for his lover. “Have you ever been with a bad boy like me? Have you tasted a drop of me? Let me show you how to roll your boat.”

‘Angelina’, with Boy Spice and Berri-Tiga, continued in a similar tone but leaned more toward lust. Angelina, the supposed lover, did not give out the love the trio desired, leaving them to seek new sexual experiences with her.

The singer used ‘Deep’ to express his feelings of love. He was ready to reciprocate affection only if his lover stayed faithful. “If you give me love, I am deep inside.”

Money-making

In ‘Yebo!’, Iyanya celebrated his balling lifestyle after a successful job and payday. While he made a slight reference to spending fun times with a lady, he also mentioned illegal drugs as part of his enjoyment. “I Dey Canada Dey blow Cana.”

Finally, stepping away from themes of love and fun, Iyanya closed the album with hustling. Featuring Ice Prince, Magnito, Moonlight Afriqa, and Dan Dizzy, he rapped about his readiness to do business and make money because of his many responsibilities. “I still Dey available. Call me on my phone, and ring. I don’t wake. I don’t wake. Who will get business today?/ Send me an update/Make sure we communicate.”

With ‘The Forester’s Son’, Iyanya showed growth and consistency, balancing themes of love, desire, and hustle with a mix of slow beats and lively collaborations. While some tracks leaned heavily on familiar tropes, the album stood out for its melodic strength, vocal chemistry with featured artists, and honest expressions of affection.

Rating:7/10

STREAM HERE