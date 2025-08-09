Medical and nutritional experts have advised adults aged 40 and above to exercise moderation in the consumption of cold beverages, citing possible health implications in certain conditions.

The experts made the recommendations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki.

They noted that while cold drinks are generally safe and hydrating, they could trigger discomfort or worsen symptoms in individuals with underlying medical challenges.

They spoke against the backdrop of the prevailing cold weather occasioned by persistent rainfall and the penchant of many older adults to consume chilled beverages despite the low temperatures.

Maryrose Onuora, a nutritionist, said that although water temperature does not significantly affect hydration, “very cold beverages” may cause mild digestive discomfort, slow gastric emptying, or lead to bloating in some people.

According to her, individuals prone to migraines should also be cautious, as cold drinks could stimulate nerves in the head and trigger headaches.

“Adults over 40 should be careful when taking very chilled beverages, especially in cold weather, and particularly if they have a history of cardiovascular problems,” Ms Onuora said.

Similarly, John Ogazi, a cardiologist, noted that sudden ingestion of icy beverages could cause temporary changes in heart rate and blood pressure due to nervous system reflexes.

“This response is usually harmless in healthy people, but those with cardiovascular conditions should avoid very cold drinks, particularly during or after strenuous activity,” Mr Ogazi said.

Another medical expert, Festus Onwe, warned that chilled beverages could aggravate tooth sensitivity, thicken mucus during respiratory infections, and worsen nasal congestion.

He advised that people with tooth problems or cardiovascular ailments should avoid very cold drinks to maintain better health.

The experts stressed that healthy adults could continue to enjoy cold drinks in moderation, but older adults and people with related heart diseases should monitor how their bodies respond.

They recommended warm or room-temperature water for those with chronic digestive problems, heart conditions, or frequent colds.

“Hydration is the priority. Whether the water is cool or at room temperature, drink it in the form that is most comfortable and does not cause symptoms,” they said.

(NAN)