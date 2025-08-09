John Nwosu, the candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), says he will end insecurity and review the tax on artisans and small businesses in Anambra State, if elected governor.

Mr Nwosu said this during the campaign kickoff and unveiling of the ADC candidates in Onitsha on Friday for the 16 August by-election and 8 November governorship election.

Justina Azuka, widow of the late Justice Azuka, representing Onitsha 1 State Constituency, who was kidnapped and later found dead, is seeking to succeed her husband, while Chidi Amamgbo is contesting to become the senator of the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Mr Nwosu said incumbent Governor Charles Soludo had failed in security, development, respect for the rule of law, and respect for traditional institutions and should not be re-elected.

The candidate, who received the party’s flag alongside running mate, Ndubuisi Nwobu, said Anambra was broken and needed urgent repair, adding that he was presenting himself as a credible alternative.

“Governance is not rocket science. It is also not about trying your luck or making bogus promises. If Soludo did not succeed in the first four years, he won’t succeed in another four years.

“We promise four years of seamless, transformative and adaptive governance along these lines,” he said.

The information and technology expert enunciated his seven-pillar policy thrust, which includes security, health, education, economy, enterprise, market, and social welfare.

He said he would deploy high-tech security infrastructure, including fingerprint and AI-powered facial recognition cameras, and well-trained and motivated community-based personnel, to end insecurity in Anambra.

He said his administration would introduce e-governance to fight corruption, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency so that people could access and track government services from their phones.

“It will be a government that works at the speed of technology, not the speed of paperwork.

“Within six months, we will restore peace across our communities, safety will return to our streets, and traditional marriage ceremonies and festivals will return to our villages.

“The era of exploitation is over. I will abolish enforcement with pestles ‘Aka-Odo’ and review the tax system.

“We will restructure the tax system to be fair, growth-friendly, and humane; you will no longer pay to suffer.

“From my first day in office, we will cut tax tariffs and charges payable by shuttle bus and keke drivers, barrow pushers and artisans by 30 per cent.

“Our people are underserved and overtaxed; this government deployed brutality to collect revenue, and many have been maimed, and some have died in the hands of these agents,” he said.

Handing over the party flag to the candidates, Ralph Nwosu, the immediate past national chairperson of the ADC, said the coalition was set to change the leadership narrative of Anambra.

Mr Nwosu indicated that the ADC, a coalition of prominent opposition politicians, would form a coalition with other parties for the election.

He said the by-election would be the first victory for the ADC and that, with broad membership from the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and others, Mr Nwosu would be the next Anambra governor.

He urged party faithful to go to their polling units, wards and local governments and ensure the victory of the ADC and its candidates.

(NAN)