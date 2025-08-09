Singer Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade and billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, tied the knot in a private ceremony more than three years after their engagement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer engaged the actress in April 2022, four years after they met at a gig organised by Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola, the bride’s sister.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland. The venue was adorned and transformed into a floral spectacle.

The wedding on Friday drew a mix of guests, including entertainers, business magnates, and other prominent figures.

Guests

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper, comedian Broda Shaggi, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and close family and friends graced the wedding.

Confirming his attendance at the wedding, Broda Shaggi shared a video of the venue and a selfie with another guest on his Instagram page.

Temi, 29, gained recognition for portraying Moremi Oluwa in the 2020 film Citation.

The role earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2021 Ghana Movie Awards and a nomination for Revelation of the Year at the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards.

She also appeared in The Man for the Job, a feature film written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The groom, meanwhile, is the founder of Banku music, a fusion he describes as blending Ghanaian highlife with Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

The 34-year-old is best known for hit songs such as “Leg Over”, “Legalise”, and “About to Blow”, among others.