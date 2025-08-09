President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Benue State on the passing of Audu Ogbeh, a former Chairperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu also commiserated with the late statesman’s family, friends and associates.

Mr Ogbeh, who was 78 years old, served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Tinubu acknowledged Mr Ogbeh’s intellectual contributions to policy formulation and his articulation of practical solutions to complex national challenges.

The president recognised that Mr Ogbeh, who joined politics in the 70s as a legislator, was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape. He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions. The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” President Tinubu said.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will receive the departed’s soul, and comfort his family.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

August 9, 2025