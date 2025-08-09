A former National Chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Audu Ogbeh, is dead.

Mr Ogbeh, 78, died on Saturday, according to a statement by his family.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh. He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78.

“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community. We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. We thank friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time. We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement said.

Mr Ogbeh, who hailed from Benue State, was the national chairperson of the PDP from 2001 to 2005 when he was removed in controversial circumstances during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He, thereafter, served as minister of agriculture and rural development during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019.

In the Second Republic, Mr Ogbeh served briefly as the deputy speaker of Benue State House of Assembly before he was appointed communication minister in 1982 by former President Shehu Shagari.

He was later assigned to the ministry of steel development before the 31 December military coup that brought Mr Buhari to power as head of state.